Global Industrial Valves Market to Reach $92.3 Billion by 2026
Industrial valves are mechanical or electromechanical devices intended to control, divert and regulate pressure and flow of fluids by opening, blocking or closing fluid passage. Industrial valves are mainly utilized in capital-intensive industries, as these industries require a large number of valves during the installation stage. The valves are also utilized as flow controllers for pipelines, through which gases, liquids and semi-solids are transported. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Valves estimated at US$73.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$92.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period. Ball Valves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR to reach US$30.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Butterfly Valves segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.8% share of the global Industrial Valves market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $18.2 Billion by 2026
The Industrial Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$18.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$19.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Buoyed by innovations over the last decade and a half, the valve industry is expected to benefit significantly from the growing demand for and expansion of clean water, energy, food, and power sectors in the long run. Several long-term factors working in tandem to drive growth include government regulations relating to emission control, and growing need to optimize resources such as water and power. Installation of scrubber systems and catalytic systems in power plants has and will continue to boost demand for valves.
Check Valves Segment to Reach $12.4 Billion by 2026
Check valves are ideal even for such applications where different gases are made to flow through a single pipeline. There are different basic designs available, which include swing check valves, lift or piston check valves, dual flap check valves, and air check valves. In the global Check Valves segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
An Introduction to Industrial Valves
Select Industrial Valves and their Characteristics
Major Industrial Valves and Their End-Use Industries
Parameters Considered for Selection of a Valve
Industrial Valves: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Product Segment Analysis
Ball Valves: Largest Product Segment
Butterfly Valves Remain a Major Category
Sustained Demand for Check Valves
Diaphragm Valves Continue to Gain Traction
Slowing Demand for Gate Valves
Globe Valves Continue to Make Gains
Plug Valves Emerge as Fastest Growing Category
Safety Valves: Niche Segment
Developing Economies Provide Major Impetus to the Market Expansion
World Industrial Valves Market by Region (2019 & 2025):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions
World Industrial Valves Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by %
CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: Asia-Pacific, China, Latin
America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
Relative Stability in Economic Environment Bodes Well for
Industrial Valves Market
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/
Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Competitive Scenario
Industrial Valves: Fragmented Marketplace
Vendors Emphasize Reducing Lead Time
Consolidation Gathers Steam
Recent Market Activity
Industrial Valves - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Leading Players in the Global Control Valves Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales by Company for 2019
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Prevailing Scenario in the Industrial Manufacturing Sector Revs
Up Demand for Industrial Valves
Industrial Production in Select Countries (In US$ Billion) As
of January 2020
Established Use Case Across Diverse Sectors Sustains Market
Expansion
Oil & Gas Industry: Major End-Use Sector
Critical Importance of Transmission Processes Extends Robust
Opportunities
Breakdown of Pipeline Miles for Under Construction and Planned
Projects Worldwide (in %): 2019
Worldwide Planned and Under Construction Pipeline Projects:
(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Pipeline Miles by Geographic
Region
Healthy Trajectory in Oil & Gas Sector Favors Growth
Increasing Subsea Activities Augur Well
Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type
of Company for the Period 2017-2019
Global Subsea Systems Market in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Breakdown of Global Oil Production Volume by Onshore, Offshore,
and Offshore Deepwater Activity for the Years 2011, 2015 and
2019
Electric Power Generation Emerges as Fastest Growing End-Use
Sector
Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh by Fuel Type for
the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh by Region for the Years
2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity:
Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50
Growing Focus on Renewable Energy to Spur Demand
Sustained Opportunities in Nuclear Power Sector
Global Nuclear Power Current Capacity by Country (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Plant Capacity (GWe) for Canada,
China, France, Japan, Russia, South Korea, USA, and Others
Operational and Under Construction Nuclear Power Reactors
Worldwide by Country: 2018
Water & Wastewater Industry: Infrastructure Development Drives
Need for Valves
Strong Prospects in Petroleum Refining Bode Well for Valves Market
Pulp & Paper Industry: Unique Needs of Mills Set Demand Trends
for Valves
Despite Challenging Conditions, Demand Remains Intact in Iron &
Steel Industry
Widespread Adoption of Industrial Automation Creates Fertile
Environment
Valves Market Gears Up for Industry 4.0 Environments
Global Spending on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion)
for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023
Urban Sprawl Extends Broad-based Opportunities
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018,
2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Fresh
Wave of Growth
World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for the Years
2018 through 2025
Breakdown of World Smart City Investments (in %) by Country/
Region for the Year 2019
Bright Future Ahead for Plastic Valves
Fluid Power Valves Poised to Post Growth
Water and Gas Valves Seek Opportunities
Industrial Spray Valves Remain Highly Relevant
Thermostatic Valves Make Gains
Solenoid Valves: Continuous Evolution and Expansion
Technological Innovations & Improvements Sustain Market Momentum
Technology Advancements Spur Progressive Evolution in Product
Design & Efficiency
Rise of IoT Seeks Additional Improvements to Valve Technology
Technology Advancements Strive to Curb Fugitive Emissions
A Note on Novel Trends in Valve Design Across Valve Types
Regulations, Codes and Standards Governing Industrial Valves
Market: An Overview
List of Specifications Considered for International Standards
Accreditation
Issues & Challenges
Dearth of Favorable Governmental Policies and Lack of
Certifications
Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices
High Fabrication Costs
Volatile Oil Prices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
