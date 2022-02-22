IV Flush Syringe Market Size [2022] | to extend USD 428.0 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7%

Pune, India, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global IV flush syringe market size is expected to grow from USD 290.9 million in 2021 to USD 428.0 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Robust demand for the product from the healthcare sector and rapid development and expansion from novel products is expected to boost market progress. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled “IV Flush Syringe Market, 2021-2028.”

Industry Development

April 2021: Nipro Corporation introduced CURACASE, a Hypodermic needle used for Hard-Plastic Unit Packaging. The needles can strengthen the supply and manufacturing of injection systems.





Report Scope & Segmentation





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2019 to 2028 CAGR 5.7% 2028 Value Projection USD 428.0 million Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 276.2 million Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 132 Segments covered By Type, By Procedure, By Geography





Drivers and Restraints

Favorable Guidelines and Rising Awareness to Bolster Market Development

Rising chronic disorders is expected to boost the demand for IV flush syringe. As per the data provided by the Healthcare Cost & Utilization Project, in the U.S., arthritis, cardiac diseases, COPD, and diabetes are factors facilitating in-patient hospital stays in the U.S. Rising medical expenditures and demand for high-quality medical equipment are expected to foster the demand for the product.

Furthermore, stringent government guidelines for the adoption of IV flush syringe is expected to drive the IV flush syringe market growth.





Regional Insights

North America is expected to dominate the IV flush syringe market share because of the rising product adoption and in-patient admissions. The market in North America stood at USD 122.5 million in 2020 and is expected to grow positively in the upcoming years. Furthermore, rising surgical procedures are expected to bolster market development.

In Europe, rapid healthcare infrastructure development is expected to boost IV flush syringe adoption. Furthermore, the rapid development of healthcare facilities in several Asian countries is expected to propel market development. In addition, rising technological advancements and surgical procedures are expected to boost industry growth.

In Asia Pacific, rising medical facilities and increasing surgical procedures are expected to boost adoption. In addition, rising in-hospital stays may foster industry development.





Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies operating in the IV Flush Syringe Market invest heavily in manufacturing expansion to increase manufacturing facility efficiency and boost market position. For example, Medefil, Inc. undertook manufacturing expansion to improve manufacturing facility efficiency in June 2019. This strategy can improve the production of flushes and injectable products. This strategy may enable the company to improve product quality, boost production and achieve a remarkable market position. Additionally, companies adopt research and development, mergers, partnerships, novel product launches, and acquisition strategies to boost their market position.





List of Key Players Profiled in the IV Flush Syringe Market Report

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (U.S.)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Cardinal Health (U.S.)

Nipro Corporation (Japan)

Medline Industries, LP (U.S.)

Medefil, Inc. (U.S.)

Polymedicure (India)

Aquabiliti (U.S.)

SteriCare Solutions (U.S.)





