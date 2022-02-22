VitalHub Subsidiary Wins ‘Excellence in Data, AI and Automation’ Category at the HTN Now Awards 2022

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI) is pleased to announce that wholly-owned subsidiary Intouch with Health’s marquis product, Synopsis, has been named winner at the HTN Now Awards 2022, in the Excellence in Data, AI and Automation category.



HTN or the “Health Tech Newspaper” is an innovative platform for the health tech community including a highly trafficked website, newspaper, live events, awards and features. Together, HTN offers thought leadership through their unique depth, breadth, and perspective on health technology. The HTN Now Awards is a prestigious showcase spotlighting innovations, teams and health tech suppliers that have made a difference throughout the year.

Synopsis, the marquis product platform and previously acquired asset of VitalHub subsidiary Intouch with Health (“Intouch”) has won yet another award with this Excellence in Data, AI and Automation win at the HTN Now Awards 2022. VitalHub’s entry into the awards centred around how Synopsis uses 250+ tailored algorithms to support the clinical decision-making process ahead of surgery. Synopsis iQ was also one of the first dedicated pre-operative assessment solutions to fully integrate with the hospital’s PAS / EPR, delivering multiple operational and administrative benefits.

Synopsis can be accessed remotely and securely, supporting staff to work from home, or continue their work pattern if they are required to shield. This has supported many hospitals maintain pre-operative assessment capacity levels despite the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the redeployment of triage staff into other departments.

The Synopsis technology is being used across the NHS at trusts including North Bristol NHS Trust, Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, and King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust to improve patient load balancing as part of their pandemic recovery program.

Vikki Lewis, Chief Digital Officer at Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “Synopsis iQ is another great example of how digital innovations within our organization are having a profoundly positive impact on our patients, their families and their overall experience of care in our hospitals.”

“This win for Synopsis is a further demonstration of the best-in-class product leadership offered through the Intouch with Health suite of solutions, alongside VitalHub’s robust suite of health and human services software offerings,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “We appreciate being recognized by a notable thought leader and publication as is HTN. This win at the HTN 2022 Awards follows a Synopsis nomination at the HSJ Partnership Awards, which are the most prestigious health tech awards in the UK. We continue to see a high degree of market interest and appreciation for Synopsis’ abilities, and the significant benefit they offer across health systems. We look forward to continue to provide these solutions across our substantial client base in the UK, and abroad.”

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “VHI”.

ABOUT INTOUCH WITH HEALTH

Established in 1999, Intouch with Health is the prime supplier of patient flow management solutions to the NHS acute sector.

The Intouch with Health Patient Journey Platform enables NHS Trusts and healthcare organisations to manage entire patient workflows and optimise flow in outpatient care in an efficient manner.

The Intouch Platform currently processes over 30 million NHS outpatient appointments annually and supports over 110 NHS Hospitals improve communication and information management, reduce costs, and improve overall quality.

The Intouch Platform processes approximately 31% of all NHS Outpatient attendances, utilising real-time data and integrated blended pathways to improve patient flow and support more effective patient care.

ABOUT SYNOPSIS

The award-winning Synopsis Platform enables hospitals to manage the entire pre-operative assessment digitally, removing paper trail, increasing data security, and delivering significant organisational benefits.

Synopsis has been used within the NHS to complete over 120,000 patient pre-operative assessments, contributing to an average saving of £1.4m per Trust. Savings are generated from the reduction of last-minute cancellations of surgery by an average of 20% and further administration time reductions, releasing nursing time back to the departments and increasing patient satisfaction across the surgical pathway.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com