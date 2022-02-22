Salona Global Medical Device Corporation Announces Binding Purchase Agreement to Acquire Mio-Guard LLC, a Distribution Company Serving the Mid-West United States

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (“Salona Global” or the ‎‎“Company”) (TSXV:SGMD), ‎an acquisition-oriented medical device company serving the global injury and surgery recovery (known as recovery science) market, announced today it has executed a binding definitive agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) to acquire Mio-Guard LLC (“Mio-Guard”), a medical device sales and marketing business serving the mid-west United States.



Mio-Guard and its predecessors had 2021 unaudited annual revenues of approximately US$3.6M with 25% gross margins. Since 2009, the team at Mio-Guard has sold into the athletic training, physical therapy and orthopedics markets for sports medicine products. Mio-Guard has over 50 sales representatives in the United States with a focus on the Midwest, South and Central United States and long standing relationships with institutions ranging from high school to college to professional athletics.

“We are excited to welcome the Mio-Guard team to the Salona Global Family,” said Les Cross, Chairman of Salona Global. “With this deal we would add a group of very talented marketing and sales professionals, new customers and, of course, immediate revenues and cash flow. We continue to move toward our goal for 2022: to acquire more sales distribution businesses and build out our product portfolio, both by acquisition and internal product development.”

“I have worked with Ken Zisholz, the President of Mio-Guard, for decades,” continued Mr. Cross. “He brings a sales management expertise and experience we can leverage as we acquire more products and develop more sales channels both in the US and globally. We look forward to our next set of acquisitions, which may include acquiring product IP, sales distribution companies, or existing medical device product businesses.”

Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Salona Global (the “Salona Global Buyer”) will acquire all of the units of Mio-Guard from Mr. Zisholz in consideration for (i) 1,300,000 Class B units of the Salona Global Buyer (“Class B Units”) on closing, (ii) up to 125,000 Class B Units per quarter for eight consecutive quarters immediately following closing (subject to adjustment pursuant to customary closing adjustments), and (iii) two Class B Units for each dollar of EBITDA Mio-Guard generates during the eight quarters, subject to customary closing adjustments and subject to a maximum of 4,000,000 Class B Units to be issued.

The Class B Units will be non-voting, non-‎participating units of the Salona Global Buyer that will be exchangeable into Class “A” non-voting ‎Common Shares of Salona Global (“Salona Global Class “A” Shares”) on a one for one basis. The Salona Global Class “A” Shares ‎‎have ‎the same attributes as ‎‎the Common Shares of Salona Global (“Salona Global Common Shares”), except that the Salona Global Class “A” Shares are not listed on the TSX Venture ‎Exchange, do not carry the ‎right to ‎vote, and are convertible, subject to certain terms and conditions, including a ‎provision ‎prohibiting a ‎holder of Salona Global Class “A” Shares from converting ‎Salona Global Class “A” Shares for Salona Global ‎Common Shares if it would ‎result in such holder ‎‎holding more than 9.9% of the Salona Global Common Shares, ‎into ‎Salona Global Common Shares on a one-for-one ‎basis. In addition, ‎pursuant to the Contribution and Exchange ‎Agreement, Mr. Zisholz is restricted from holding more than 500,000 Salona Global ‎Common Shares at any time.‎

Salona Global’s acquisition of Mio-Guard is subject to customary closing conditions as set forth in the transaction documents. The closing of the transaction is not subject to any financing condition.

This proposed acquisition builds upon the Company’s strategy to create a fully integrated global medical device company and would add to the sales and marketing capabilities of the Company. Mio-Guard provides the opportunity for further organic growth as Salona Global build’s out its medical device product portfolio, either through acquisition or product development.

For more information please contact:

Les Cross

Chairman of the Board and Interim Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1 (800) 760-6826

Email: info@salonaglobal.com

