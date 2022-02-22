New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219592/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers Market to Reach US$3.5 Billion by the Year 2026
Artificial intelligence is playing a vital role in ensuring transformation of call centers owing to its numerous use cases and compelling benefits. Favored by increasing adoption of machine learning tools and cloud services, AI in call centers has gained notable traction in the recent years. The technology is being used by companies to leveraging and analyzing large data volumes for improving customer interactions and driving value. In the recent years, a large number of call centers have embraced AI and machine learning for turning leads into customers, driving product purchases, improving retention rates and enhancing customer experiences. While AI has been finding increasing penetration in the call center industry since the onset of digital transformation, the COVID-19 pandemic has considerably pushed the adoption rate. Companies are betting on AI and machine learning for replacing as well as supporting human representatives. AI holds notable relevance for the e-commerce industry that has exploded amid the pandemic and is increasingly leveraging AI-powered chatbots to serve customers. Conversational artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a prominent trend in the call center industry owing to its ability to automate customer services and improve productivity without compromising over the service quality. Conversational AI is bound to witness extensive adoption across the industry for automating customer services and boosting revenues for brands.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% over the analysis period. Compute Platforms, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 20.3% CAGR to reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 21.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.4% share of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers market. The growing need to analyze and interpret burgeoning volumes of data is boosting demand for advanced AI solutions to improve customer services. In corporate enterprises, the adoption of AI technology is reducing the time required for interpreting data and for reading algorithm patterns, which will in turn fuel demand for AI solutions in enterprises. Also driving demand for AI solutions is the growing use of speech recognition systems and intelligent customer assistance bots in rapidly expanding e-commerce sector.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $399.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $380.4 Million by 2026
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$399.6 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 31.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$380.4 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 24.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.3% and 19.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$480.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Developed markets of North America and Europe are the leading regional markets. The dominant share of the US is mainly attributed to the widespread adoption of AI technology in several end-use industries including media, e-commerce and manufacturing. The US also benefits from being the early adopter of some of most advanced technologies and the considerably higher level of awareness about AI in the country. Increased funding for developing and advancing AI technology and applications, and a robust technical adoption base are also favoring growth. Growth in Asia-Pacific including China is propelled by the increasing adoption of natural language processing (NLP) and deep learning technologies in sectors such as marketing, finance, law, and agriculture. The market also benefits from the rapid pace of improvements being seen in computing power, data storage capacity and processing capabilities, which facilitate adoption of AI technology in sectors such as healthcare and automotive.
Services Segment to Reach $858.9 Million by 2026
Call centers are using AI to efficiently predict consumer behavior, find insights into customer journeys, and envisage their future behavior and response to specific actions. AI in call centers is also used for the self-service feature to address routine interactions and queries of customers. AI-powered chatbots are known to elevate customer services by helping customers with different types of requests and queries, right from gaining insights into products through to completing purchases. In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 22.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$194.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$799.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$110.1 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 110 Featured) -
- Amazon Web Services
- Artificial Solutions International AB
- Avaamo Technologies Private Ltd.
- Avaya Inc.
- Conversica, Inc.
- Creative Virtual Ltd.
- EdgeVerve Systems Limited
- Five9 Inc.
- Google Inc
- IBM Corporation
- Inbenta Technologies Inc.
- Jio Haptik Technologies Limited
- Kore.ai Inc.
- NICE Incontact
- Nuance Communications
- Observe.AI
- Oracle Corporation
- Pypestream Inc.
- Rulai
- SAP SE
- Smart Action Company LLC
- Talkdesk
- Twilio Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219592/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
What is AI, Why Is It Important & How Is It Transforming the
World?
Outlook for AI
Disrupting Eons-Old Human Industrial, Economic & Social
Activities, the Powerful Combination of Human & Artificial
Intelligence Will Define Humanity’s Future: Global
Opportunity for AI (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023,
2025 and 2027
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of Population
Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies, Emerging
Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021
How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of
Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020
through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency
Against New Strains is Decreasing
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF’s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite
a Continuing Pandemic
A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by
New Variants, Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries &
Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will
Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary
Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for
Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Focus on Building Robust Customer Relationships Provides the
Foundation for the Growing Adoption of AI in Call Centers
Here’s How AI Promises To Revolutionize the Call Center Industry
Call Centers: A Primer
AI & Call Centers: A Powerful Combo
Call Centers Step Up Investments in Conversational AI
The Age of Self Service Spearheads the Rise of AI in Call Centers
AI-Powered Call Centers Transform Patient Experience in the
Healthcare Industry
AI-Powered Call Centers Promote Uninterrupted Customer Service
in the Telecommunications Industry
Robust Rise of e-Commerce & m-Commerce to Support Market Growth
Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,
2019, 2021 and 2023
Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales
Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth
Against the Backdrop of Robust Online Sales & Competition,
eCommerce Call Centers Step Up Focus on AI Based Capabilities
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) in Call Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 &
2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Compute Platforms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Compute Platforms by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Goods & Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods & Retail
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Government by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Travel & Hospitality by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Travel & Hospitality by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2022 (E)
Table 27: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Component -
Compute Platforms, Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) in Call Centers by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Compute Platforms, Solutions and Services
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Deployment -
Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) in Call Centers by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by End-Use -
Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail and Government - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) in Call Centers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Other End-Uses,
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail and Government for
the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 33: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Component -
Compute Platforms, Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) in Call Centers by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Compute Platforms, Solutions and Services
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Deployment -
Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) in Call Centers by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by End-Use -
Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail and Government - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) in Call Centers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Other End-Uses,
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail and Government for
the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2022 (E)
Table 39: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Component -
Compute Platforms, Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) in Call Centers by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Compute Platforms, Solutions and Services
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Deployment -
Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) in Call Centers by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by End-Use -
Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail and Government - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) in Call Centers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Other End-Uses,
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail and Government for
the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2022 (E)
Table 45: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Component -
Compute Platforms, Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) in Call Centers by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Compute Platforms, Solutions and Services
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Deployment -
Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) in Call Centers by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by End-Use -
Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail and Government - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China 7-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) in Call Centers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Other End-Uses,
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail and Government for
the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2022 (E)
Table 51: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) in Call Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Component -
Compute Platforms, Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) in Call Centers by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Compute Platforms, Solutions and Services
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Deployment -
Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) in Call Centers by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 57: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by End-Use -
Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail and Government - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) in Call Centers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Other End-Uses,
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail and Government for
the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2022 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Component -
Compute Platforms, Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) in Call Centers by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Compute Platforms, Solutions and Services
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Deployment -
Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) in Call Centers by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 63: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by End-Use -
Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail and Government - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 7-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) in Call Centers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Other End-Uses,
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail and Government for
the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2022 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Component -
Compute Platforms, Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Artificial
Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Compute Platforms, Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Deployment -
Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Artificial
Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Deployment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 69: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by End-Use -
Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail and Government - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Artificial
Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Healthcare, Travel &
Hospitality, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods &
Retail and Government for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Component -
Compute Platforms, Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) in Call Centers by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Compute Platforms, Solutions and Services
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Deployment -
Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) in Call Centers by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 75: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by End-Use -
Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail and Government - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) in Call Centers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Other End-Uses,
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail and Government for
the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Component -
Compute Platforms, Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) in Call Centers by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Compute Platforms, Solutions and Services
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Deployment -
Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) in Call Centers by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 81: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by End-Use -
Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail and Government - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 7-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) in Call Centers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Other End-Uses,
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail and Government for
the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Component -
Compute Platforms, Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Artificial
Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Compute Platforms, Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Deployment -
Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Artificial
Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Deployment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 87: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by End-Use -
Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail and Government - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Artificial
Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Healthcare, Travel &
Hospitality, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods &
Retail and Government for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific
for 2022 (E)
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Component -
Compute Platforms, Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Artificial
Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Compute Platforms, Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Deployment -
Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Artificial
Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Deployment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by End-Use -
Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail and Government - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Artificial
Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Healthcare, Travel &
Hospitality, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods &
Retail and Government for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Component -
Compute Platforms, Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Artificial
Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Compute Platforms, Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Deployment -
Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 98: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Artificial
Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by Deployment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 99: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by End-Use -
Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail and Government - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Artificial
Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Healthcare, Travel &
Hospitality, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods &
Retail and Government for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 110
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219592/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________