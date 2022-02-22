Hydrogen Generation Industry is Projected to Achieve a CAGR of 7.5% by 2029 amid Trend of Low-Cost and Clean Energy

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Hydrogen Generation Market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 7.5% between 2019 and 2029.



Adoption of clean energy solutions in power generation, manufacturing, and logistics is creating a high need for hydrogen generation processes. For instance, the US Department of Energy (DOE), and Department of Transportation (DoT) constantly revises the Hydrogen Posture Plan (2006) to leverage advanced hydrogen extraction and applications to develop support infrastructure such as gas pipelines and re-fuelling stations. As the COVID-19 slowdown edges off, demand for hydrogen generation will recover in tandem with low prices.

Applications in methanol and ammonia production amid surging demand for these chemical compounds will continue to generate revenues. The increase in average size of electrolysers and capacity expansion of these devices paint a profitable picture for market players. Major organizations are leveraging such technological advancements in economies of scale to strengthen their market position.

The emphasis on low-cost, clean energy gives impetus to hydrogen generation. From the US to Australia, governments across the globe are encouraging hydrogen deployment by combining incentives and generation targets.

Captive Hydrogen Generation to Stimulate Revenue

Cost of conveyance and distribution of hydrogen is propelling the demand for captive hydrogen generation systems. Omnipresent regulatory emphasis on reducing industrial pollution has forced manufacturers to capture by-product hydrogen produced in production processes.

Ease of installation and favorable price to performance ratio of captive hydrogen generation make this systems segment account for a majority share of over 86% of the total market value.

Clean Energy Initiatives Post COVID-19 Recovery to Further Hydrogen Generation

Adoption of fuel cell automotive across the globe is a trend to track by market players. For instance, developing countries in Asia Pacific such as China, India, and Indonesia are investing in developing modern infrastructure that promotes the adoption of new-energy automotive. Further, incentive policies in developed regions such as the US and Russia promote hydrogen adoption by the manufacturing industry. Concerns over decreasing air quality and respiratory problems are accelerating the demand for hydrogen generation in oil & gas applications. In a consolidated competitive landscape, mergers, acquisitions, and capacity expansion partnerships are popular strategies adopted by market players.

Resurgent economies that successfully combat and contain COVID-19 will drive the demand for hydrogen generation in a bid to improve the quality of air since, respiratory health conditions are a central factor to the rampant spread of coronavirus. The hydrogen generation market will regain first quarter revenue losses in clean energy adoption post the pandemic. However, current scenarios warrant advance planning from market players to come up with recovery strategies. Targeting low COVID-19 impact areas or fast-recovery areas is a chief growth strategy. Change in supply chain and distribution channels is foreseen in a COVID-19 infected hydrogen generation market through 2029.

Key Segments Covered in the Hydrogen Generation Industry Survey

Technology

Coal Gasification

Steam Methane Reforming

Others



System

Merchant

Captive

Application

Methanol Production

Ammonia Production

Petroleum Refining



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Recovering from COVID-19 Losses

The COVID-19 Pandemic has had a detrimental effect on oil & gas energy production of the world. Shale gas exploration projects have been put on hold. Existing oil & gas energy reserves are being deployed to sustain the need from essential transportation and logistics of healthcare products such as medical ventilators, and personal protective equipment.

However, normalization post COVID-19 will witness a surge in demand for onsite-hydrogen production systems as companies look to reduce dependency on merchant transportation. Market players can extract valuable lessons and future trends of the market by gauging the reaction of trade lockdown amid COVID-19.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Steam methane reform will grow more than two-fold during the projection period. The technology segment accounts for a majority share of over 68% of the total market value. The crucial role of steam reforming in large-scale supply of fuel for hydrogen fuel cells acts as a major factor for growth in this segment.

On the back of thermal efficiency and negligible carbon emission, coal gasification technologies for hydrogen generation account for the second largest market value share of over 30%. The segment offers attractive revenue prospects with a stellar 8% CAGR through 2029.

Surging demand for biodiesel, organic synthesis that employs methanol as a fuel, solvent, and antifreeze element, will make this application segment account for more than 40% of the total market value. The segment shows a strong growth trajectory.

Application of hydrogen generation in petroleum refining offers the most remunerative growth opportunities with a stupendous 9% CAGR during the projection period. Increasing emphasis on clean energy and desulphurization of fuel drive growth in this segment.

Captive hydrogen generation systems are gaining popularity owing to energy efficiency and decreased carbon emissions of the system type. Captive hydrogen generation systems account for a lion’s share of ~86% of the total market value with an equally impressive growth rate.

Merchant systems however exhibit a double digit growth rate of more than 10% CAGR during the projection period. Favorable gas-pipeline infrastructure development will attract customers through 2029.

