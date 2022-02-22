MiFIR & EMIR Reporting - 1 Day Online Training Course March 28th, 2022

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MiFIR & EMIR Reporting - Challenges and Lessons Learnt" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
EMIR Trade Reporting has been in force since Feb 2014 (with valuations reporting 6 months later), with revisions to the reporting regulations in 2017. MIFIR Transaction Reporting has been live since Jan 2018.
This training session covers the key challenges encountered by banks, broker dealers, asset managers, and hedge funds, key lessons learnt in implementing trade and transaction reporting, and successful remediation of any issues.
Conducted by an expert with over 18 years of practical experience from the sector, this workshop covers all aspects of regulatory reporting from organisational scope to data validation, data sourcing, counterparty and entity identification, and asset class/instrument identification - and resulting impact to Front, Middle and Back Office processes.
What will you learn
- This workshop covers all aspects of regulatory reporting, from organisational scope, to data validation, data sourcing, counterparty and entity identification, and asset class/instrument identification - and resulting impact to Front, Middle and Back Office processes
- Key learnings from implementation of EMIR over the last 6 years, and MIFIR over the last two years, benchmarking against peers from the sell-side and buy-side, and resolution of any open questions.
- Real life industry examples of best practices, post-implementation issues, and successful remediation
- Regulatory guidance from the FCA, CSSF, ESMA and other local regulators
- Understand the key impacts to US, EMEA and APAC institutions in scope, and the new regulatory reporting landscape
Main topics covered during this training
- Regulatory Background for both regimes
- Scope of Entities, Counterparties, asset classes
- Key Reporting Requirements for MiFIR and EMIR
- Definitions and Data Validations
- Fields Analysis - Instrument, Product, Entity and Personal Data
- Systems and Controls
- Implications for EU and Global Investment Banks and Asset Managers
- Global Regulatory Reporting
- Implementation Challenges
Course Agenda:
PART I: MiFIR Transaction Reporting
Regulatory Background and Scope
- MIFID II/MIFIR and MAR - Market Transparency, Market Abuse and transaction reports
- Entities and transactions in scope, ARMs
Key Reporting Requirements
- Trading Capacity
- Definition of trade execution
- Trade Lifecycle scenarios, transmission of order
- Reporting exemptions and Reportable instruments
Fields Analysis and Reference Data
- Instrument and underlying identifiers (ISINs, CUSIPS), using the ANNA DSB
- Unique Product Identifiers (UPIs)
- Trade Economics, LEIs and identifying counterparties
- Personal Data Requirements
Key Considerations
- Systems and Controls - Regulatory Obligations, Reconciliations with ARM
- Global Regulatory Reporting - Dodd Frank, HKMA, SFC, ASIC, JFSA, SFTR
PART II: EMIR Trade Reporting
Regulatory Background and Scope
- EMIR Introduction - OTC Derivatives, Central Clearing, CCPs, TRs
- Regulatory drivers, Entities in scope, Financial and Non-financial counterparties
Key Reporting Requirements
- Trade and Position Reporting
- Trade Lifecycle Action types
- OTC, Cleared, and Listed Derivative scenarios
- Reconciliation with counterparty reporting
- Specific Asset classes - FX, Energy, Commodity
Fields Analysis and Reference Data
- Unique Trade Identifiers (UTI) Generation and Matching
- Unique Product Identifiers (UPIs) ISIN, Alternate identifiers
- Trade Economics, Collateral and Valuation Data, Confirmation details
Key Considerations
- Systems and Controls - Regulatory Obligations, Inter TR Reconciliation
- Global Regulatory Reporting - Dodd Frank, HKMA, SFC, ASIC, JFSA, SFTR
