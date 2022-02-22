MiFIR & EMIR Reporting - 1 Day Online Training Course March 28th, 2022

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MiFIR & EMIR Reporting - Challenges and Lessons Learnt" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



EMIR Trade Reporting has been in force since Feb 2014 (with valuations reporting 6 months later), with revisions to the reporting regulations in 2017. MIFIR Transaction Reporting has been live since Jan 2018.

This training session covers the key challenges encountered by banks, broker dealers, asset managers, and hedge funds, key lessons learnt in implementing trade and transaction reporting, and successful remediation of any issues.



Conducted by an expert with over 18 years of practical experience from the sector, this workshop covers all aspects of regulatory reporting from organisational scope to data validation, data sourcing, counterparty and entity identification, and asset class/instrument identification - and resulting impact to Front, Middle and Back Office processes.



What will you learn

This workshop covers all aspects of regulatory reporting, from organisational scope, to data validation, data sourcing, counterparty and entity identification, and asset class/instrument identification - and resulting impact to Front, Middle and Back Office processes

Key learnings from implementation of EMIR over the last 6 years, and MIFIR over the last two years, benchmarking against peers from the sell-side and buy-side, and resolution of any open questions.

Real life industry examples of best practices, post-implementation issues, and successful remediation

Regulatory guidance from the FCA, CSSF, ESMA and other local regulators

Understand the key impacts to US, EMEA and APAC institutions in scope, and the new regulatory reporting landscape

Main topics covered during this training

Regulatory Background for both regimes

Scope of Entities, Counterparties, asset classes

Key Reporting Requirements for MiFIR and EMIR

Definitions and Data Validations

Fields Analysis - Instrument, Product, Entity and Personal Data

Systems and Controls

Implications for EU and Global Investment Banks and Asset Managers

Global Regulatory Reporting

Implementation Challenges



Course Agenda:



PART I: MiFIR Transaction Reporting



Regulatory Background and Scope

MIFID II/MIFIR and MAR - Market Transparency, Market Abuse and transaction reports

Entities and transactions in scope, ARMs

Key Reporting Requirements

Trading Capacity

Definition of trade execution

Trade Lifecycle scenarios, transmission of order

Reporting exemptions and Reportable instruments

Fields Analysis and Reference Data

Instrument and underlying identifiers (ISINs, CUSIPS), using the ANNA DSB

Unique Product Identifiers (UPIs)

Trade Economics, LEIs and identifying counterparties

Personal Data Requirements

Key Considerations

Systems and Controls - Regulatory Obligations, Reconciliations with ARM

Global Regulatory Reporting - Dodd Frank, HKMA, SFC, ASIC, JFSA, SFTR

PART II: EMIR Trade Reporting



Regulatory Background and Scope

EMIR Introduction - OTC Derivatives, Central Clearing, CCPs, TRs

Regulatory drivers, Entities in scope, Financial and Non-financial counterparties

Key Reporting Requirements

Trade and Position Reporting

Trade Lifecycle Action types

OTC, Cleared, and Listed Derivative scenarios

Reconciliation with counterparty reporting

Specific Asset classes - FX, Energy, Commodity

Fields Analysis and Reference Data

Unique Trade Identifiers (UTI) Generation and Matching

Unique Product Identifiers (UPIs) ISIN, Alternate identifiers

Trade Economics, Collateral and Valuation Data, Confirmation details

Key Considerations

Systems and Controls - Regulatory Obligations, Inter TR Reconciliation

Global Regulatory Reporting - Dodd Frank, HKMA, SFC, ASIC, JFSA, SFTR

