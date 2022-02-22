The Worldwide Underwater Lighting Industry is Expected to Reach $394+ Million by 2026

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Underwater Lighting Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Underwater Lighting Market is estimated to be USD 302.2 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 394.96 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%.



Market Dynamics

The Global Underwater Lighting Market is driving due to increasing demand for underwater lighting treatment in the various swimming pool, fountains, aquariums, and other applications. The benefits offered by aquatic lighting systems to fish attractors for night fishing are driving the market's growth.

Moreover, the growing demand for Aesthetic water-featured landscaping helps fuel the market's growth. On the other hand, the high cost associated with installing energy-efficient LEDs is restricting the market and hampering the development of the global underwater lighting market.



Furthermore, replacing traditional lighting solutions with underwater lighting solutions, growing urbanization, and increasing government initiatives and support in adopting energy-efficient LEDs will create potential demand in the forecasted period. Moreover, high absorption of light underwater is the challenge that may negatively affect the market's growth.

The Global Underwater Lighting Market is segmented based on Application Type, Light Source Type, Mounting Type, Installation Type, and Geography.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



