Akoya to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 14th, 2022 and Present at the Cowen Annual Health Care Conference on March 8th, 2022

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 after the market close on Monday, March 14th, 2022. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (833) 562-0146 for domestic callers or (661) 567-1226 for international callers, followed by Conference ID: 5291099. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Akoya website at https://investors.akoyabio.com/.

Akoya also announced that it will be virtually participating in the Cowen Annual Health Care Conference. Brian McKelligon, CEO, and Joe Driscoll, CFO, are scheduled to present on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 at 9:50 a.m. ET. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Akoya website at https://investors.akoyabio.com/.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research via its key platforms: PhenoCycler™, PhenoImager™ Fusion and PhenoImager HT. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

