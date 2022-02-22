Magnite Launches Live Stream Acceleration to Help Publishers Effectively Monetize Live CTV Programmatically

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell side advertising platform, today announced the launch of Live Stream Acceleration (LSA), a technology designed to help CTV publishers optimize their live inventory programmatically. LSA helps publishers more effectively monetize their supply, ensuring that ads are served in a timely manner without burdening their technical infrastructure.



By leveraging LSA for live sports over a five week period, Sling TV saw a 47% lift in ad conversions compared to the previous five weeks. Efficiencies via LSA implementation allowed for ad delivery which otherwise would have been lost (i.e. timed out) - which is equivalent to 51 seconds of advertising air time on a standard 1 hour live event. This helps make it easier than ever for advertisers to access premium and scalable inventory on Sling to reach the audiences they want, without technical limitations.

“Live CTV is a key differentiator for Sling, there is no better or more valuable medium for advertisers to reach highly engaged viewers, in real time, with personalized, relevant messaging,” said Jessica DuFresne, Head of Ad Ops and Digital Ad Tech, DISH Media. “Utilizing LSA allowed us even greater, more efficient, deliveries of live-viewing audiences to our advertisers, while simultaneously delivering an enhanced experience for our customers, all while maintaining the highest privacy standards.”

LSA brings significant benefits to the wider advertising ecosystem, regulating queries per second (QPS) from elevated audience spikes, resulting in less throttling and more fill. A key benefit for advertisers is that they can address more actionable supply, with a greater likelihood that their ad will serve as a result of LSA. This helps make it easier than ever for advertisers to access premium and scalable inventory, to reach the audiences they want, without technical limitations.

With Magnite’s cloud-based SSP, publishers like Sling are able to process large volumes of complex decisioning in a short time frame without interruption, a necessity for live content where unexpected ad breaks can occur.

“Live CTV offers a can’t-miss opportunity to engage with a highly receptive audience, but has historically been harder for advertisers to activate against due to its unpredictable nature and limited available inventory,” said Paige Bilins, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Magnite. “LSA is built to handle the complexities of live CTV, creating efficiencies that benefit publishers, advertisers and viewers alike.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.