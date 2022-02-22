Browzwear Gives Fashion Industry New Tools Enabling Sustainable Use of Materials, Enhances User Experience in Latest 3D Software Update

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Browzwear, a pioneer of 3D technology for the fashion industry, today announced the launch of its 2021.3 product update. The release includes new capabilities to help fashion businesses reduce fabric waste and adds even more efficient ways to leverage 3D renderings throughout the design workflow. Further, this edition rolls out the first series of UX updates in a gradual refresh intended to facilitate enhanced usability.

Details of the updates include:

A new 3D workspace for streamlining review and revision: Simultaneously view, style, and edit 3D elements in real-time such as avatars, snapshots and different sizes across multiple windows, enabling easier comparison to ensure accurate garment creation.

Simultaneously view, style, and edit 3D elements in real-time such as avatars, snapshots and different sizes across multiple windows, enabling easier comparison to ensure accurate garment creation. Elevating usability through interface updates: Refreshed icons and the added choice of working in a light or dark user interface improves usability and offers more customizable experiences.

Refreshed icons and the added choice of working in a light or dark user interface improves usability and offers more customizable experiences. Eliminating extra steps in the workflow by arranging 2D patterns on 3D avatars: View and arrange 2D pattern pieces directly on the 3D avatar, while still saving the garment mapping in the 2D window. This enables pattern changes to be applied quickly and easily in the 3D window, saving the need to switch back and forth between views.

View and arrange 2D pattern pieces directly on the 3D avatar, while still saving the garment mapping in the 2D window. This enables pattern changes to be applied quickly and easily in the 3D window, saving the need to switch back and forth between views. Speeding the design process with new library resources: Adding new color libraries including Coloro 3500 and YKK Global Color to provide color accuracy from design through to production.

Adding new color libraries including Coloro 3500 and YKK Global Color to provide color accuracy from design through to production. Seamless creation of holes and slits: Easily create holes when working with garments such as bell skirts or looks with welt pockets. Slits can be utilized in a variety of different ways and are particularly useful within zero-waste worfklows, reducing the need for excess fabrics.

”We are dedicated to constant improvement and are always seeking new ways we can make our 3D design solutions even more valuable to our customers and the planet,” said Hanan Lifshitz, VP of Products, Browzwear. “With this update, our customers are gaining the ability to work and use resources more efficiently, saving time with the ability to view and edit multiple garments in 3D at the same time while also saving fabric with holes and slits. All together, the update enables giant steps toward improving business sustainability from both ecologic and economic perspectives.”

About Browzwear:

Founded in 1999, Browzwear is a pioneer of 3D digital solutions for the fashion industry, driving seamless processes from concept to commerce. For designers, Browzwear accelerates collection development, opening limitless opportunities to create iterations of styles. For technical designers and pattern makers, Browzwear rapidly fits graded garments to any body model with accurate, true-motion material replication. For manufacturers, Browzwear’s Tech Pack delivers everything needed to produce physical garments perfectly the first time, and at every step from design to production. Worldwide, more than 650 organizations such as Columbia Sportswear, PVH Group and VF Corporation leverage Browzwear’s open platform to streamline processes, collaborate and pursue data-driven production strategies so they can sell more while manufacturing less, which increases both ecologic and economic sustainability. For more information, visit www.browzwear.com.