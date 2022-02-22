The Estonian Competition Authority terminated proceedings against Ekspress Grupp

English Estonian

The Estonian Competition Authority notified AS Ekspress Grupp about the termination of the supervision proceedings.

The supervision proceedings were initiated on the basis of the application of AS Piletilevi Group against Ekspress Grupp in connection with the ticketing sales platform Piletitasku . The company published a separate notice regarding the matter on 13th January 2022.

The Estonian Competition Authority terminated the proceedings as Ekspress Grupp activities do not violate the Competition Act.

Ekspress Grupp launched the ticket sales platform Piletitasku in April 2021 in Estonia.





Signe Kukin

Group CFO

AS Ekspress Grupp

Telephone: +372 669 8381

E-mail address: signe.kukin@egrupp.ee





