Cincinnati Welcomes a New Spine and Orthopaedic Practice: Grand Opening of BEST Surgery & Therapies

CINCINNATI, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BEST Surgery & Therapies is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new ambulatory surgery center located in Cincinnati, Ohio, on March 3, 2022. BEST Surgery & Therapies brings minimally invasive spine surgery, the latest conservative treatment, and surgical technology for spine & orthopaedic care to the Cincinnati area. The new ambulatory surgery center is a facility that includes a state-of-the-art procedure suite, 11 exam rooms, three operating rooms, imaging & diagnostics, and conservative therapy.

The ambulatory surgery center can accommodate a variety of outpatient needs. From interventional pain management procedures, including spinal stimulation and other conservative treatment modalities, to several imaging services due to their diagnostic imaging center allowing the staff to provide faster results for MRI scans and X-rays, to start creating a personalized treatment plan for patients as soon as possible. BEST is built as a true multi-specialty facility focusing on spine and orthopaedics.

At the BEST Surgery & Therapies practice their mission is to serve the Cincinnati community and improve the quality of life of patients, teammates, and partners who are looking for a safer alternative to traditional open spine and orthopaedic surgeries.

"BEST Surgery & Therapies is a practice with board-certified and fellowship-trained surgeons who specialize in minimally invasive spine surgery and so much more. We're working toward an atypical patient-care model," said Sara McLear, the Vice President of Medical and Nursing Operations at BEST, "In the field of medicine, a wealth of knowledge and experience is a given, but at BEST it is our goal to make our practice as comfortable as possible for our patients. Our goal is to be patient-focused; to make sure our patients feel comfortable, educated, and heard. We want to remove the daunting aspects of taking care of your health and foster an environment that empowers our patients."

On Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., BEST is hosting a Grand Opening Event to introduce future patients and community members to the BEST facility. BEST will host a neck and back pain seminar and introduce different treatments and services that will be available along with light refreshments and MRI screenings. To register for this event, visit the BEST event webpage.

On Thursday, March 3, 2022, BEST is hosting a Grand Opening Event to introduce other businesses in the local community to the BEST facility. This event is open to local business owners, attorneys, doctors, and working professionals. BEST will introduce the facility to the community and provide a full ASC walk-through. For more information, please visit the BEST event webpage for details.

Patients can make an appointment to see an expert at the BEST office:

2001 Gilbert Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202, by calling 513-540-0809 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

About BEST Surgery & Therapies

Established in 2020, BEST Surgery & Therapies provides premier leaders in state-of-the-art, minimally invasive orthopaedic and spine treatment and surgery. BEST prides itself on its five-star outpatient facility, an ideal alternative to hospital-based outpatient procedures. At BEST, patients can utilize spine and orthopaedic treatment, conservative therapy, imaging & diagnostics, pain management, or surgical procedures. BEST is here to help. For more information, visit https://www.bestsurgery.com/.

