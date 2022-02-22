MAPRagency rebrands as Comprise to better communicate full range of service offerings

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAPRagency, a full-service public relations, digital marketing and creative services agency, today announced an extensive rebrand, introducing a new name — Comprise™ — and a new visual identity.

“Perhaps the most consequential update in our company’s 30-plus year history, this rebrand communicates our commitment to lead the way for our clients as the traditional media space is transformed by waves of digitalization,” said Doyle Albee, president and CEO of Comprise. “Today, organizations need a partner that can bring together all of the skills needed to excel in both traditional and digital media. We comprise everything our clients need to effectively tell the stories that move their businesses forward.”

The rebrand comes as Comprise continues to grow and adapt to meet the shifting needs of clients around the world. The full-service communications agency develops and executes strategic initiatives bespoke to each clients’ unique business objectives to connect with audiences and drive revenue. The new name and look better describes the company’s full suite of services, including public relations, content creation, social media strategy and management, SEO, web design and development, webinar production, and creative services, signifying an increased focus on providing the right mix of services that drive the results today’s businesses need.

“When people thought about our old brand, PR was often the only service that came to mind and our other areas of expertise got lost entirely. Plus, the ideals tied to our old name no longer matched our company’s personality,” said Jennifer Stevens, Comprise’s vice president of digital and creative services. “From a new name to alignment with our brand’s identity and evolved product and service offerings, there are many reasons to undergo the challenging but rewarding process of rebranding an organization. In our case, the new name and look describe our evolution within the shifting media landscape for the last three-plus decades.”

Comprise can be found at comprise.agency, which will redirect to an updated mapr.agency site until the new site is live.

For more information about how Comprise brings together everything communications should be, visit comprise.agency.

About Comprise

Bringing together everything communications should be, Comprise is a full-service agency that delivers the compelling and comprehensive communications services our clients need to move their businesses forward. Focused on creating effective solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs, our in-house team develops and executes communications initiatives that tell the right story to the right audience in the right way. Founded in 1991 in Boulder, Colorado, Comprise serves clients globally by leveraging a deep legacy of success in strategic public relations, content creation, social media strategy and management, SEO, web design and development, webinar production, and creative services to help clients connect with their audiences and achieve their goals. For more information, visit comprise.agency.

