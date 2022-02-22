Redwood Logistics Partners with Snowflake to Provide Access to the Data Cloud via RedwoodConnect™

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistics companies in North America, today announced its partnership with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, expanding the network of RedwoodConnect™ integrated solutions. The partnership enables customers to stream logistics data at high-volume and high-speed to the Snowflake platform via a drag-and-drop connector within RedwoodConnect™, solving the challenge in customers’ logistics data gap within their reporting suite.



“Integrating Snowflake with RedwoodConnect™ will simplify data movement for Redwood customers, creating actionable data that delivers insights, drives innovation and scales securely and effortlessly,” said Eric Rempel, Chief Innovation Officer, Redwood. "Logistics data can now be moved from any transportation management system (TMS) through RedwoodConnect™ into a powerful online warehouse. Combined with our Extract, Transform, Load (ETL) as a service, this joint solution provides a game-changing value to our customers.”

RedwoodConnect™, a proprietary, turnkey supply chain integration platform designed to streamline the most complex integration cases, continues to modernize operations for customers through this partnership by providing the ability to make quick and accurate logistics decisions with data. This end-to-end solution makes the arduous step of ETL as simple as plug-and-play. Businesses can now extract data from any TMS, such as Oracle Transportation Management (OTM), and stream raw and modeled data into Snowflake’s Data Cloud via RedwoodConnect™.

“Redwood Logistics is bringing cloud scale and horsepower to the logistics industry. They connect the systems customers use across their supply chain, and now Snowflake can help bring meaning from all that data streamed through the Data Cloud,” said Tim Long, Global Head of Manufacturing, Snowflake.

Once a customer’s data is in Snowflake, the organization can use any Business Intelligence (BI) tool to analyze and visualize data across all aspects of their organization. With this partnership, the data sources now include logistics.

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics , a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 20 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management and logistics consulting all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model—Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS). LPaaS utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com .