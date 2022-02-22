Pax8 and WatchGuard Partner to Provide MSPs Access to its Advanced Network Security Platform

DENVER, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced it has signed an agreement with WatchGuard to provide managed service providers (MSPs) in North America access to its industry-leading network security platform. WatchGuard’s Unified Security Platform includes advanced network security, network visibility, SD-WAN, DNS filtering, policy management, threat detection, and more.

“This is our first network security offering, and so we wanted to go big,” said Ryan Walsh, Chief Operating Officer at Pax8. “We partnered with Watchguard because not only have they been around for 25 years as pioneers in cyber security, but they are exclusively a channel offering. Watchguard has all the features and functions of enterprise-grade protection: network discovery, advanced persistent threat blocker, and intelligent antivirus, on a platform designed for the MSP environment.”

The WatchGuard Firebox network security solutions are a key component of WatchGuard’s Unified Security Platform aids in consolidating MSPs’ network security, network visibility, domain name system (DNS) filtering, policy management, and threat intelligence. The Firebox line offers high-performance, total security firewall appliances for every environment, including home offices, midsized and enterprise organizations, and manufacturing and IoT environments. With WatchGuard, MSPs have quick access to innovative new security services that are easy to purchase, deploy, configure, and manage.

“We are excited to partner with Pax8 and bring our industry-leading solutions to their expansive partner community,” said Michelle Welch, SVP of Marketing and Channel at WatchGuard Technologies. “Securing the virtual workforce has never been more crucial, and with our Firebox solution, data and files are safe. Pax8 partners are enabled with efficient, powerful security capabilities with increased scale and velocity while gaining operational efficiencies.”

Firebox offers partners the following benefits:

Powerful UTM performance

Simple reporting and threat correlation

Full network visibility

Zero-touch deployment

To learn more about the partnership with WatchGuard and Firebox, please visit www.pax8.com .

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in network security, endpoint security, secure Wi-Fi, multi-factor authentication, and network intelligence. The company’s award-winning products and services are trusted around the world by more than18,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 250,000 customers. WatchGuard’s mission is to make enterprise-grade security accessible to companies of all types and sizes through simplicity, making WatchGuard an ideal solution for midmarket businesses and distributed enterprises. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.com.

Media contact:

O’Ryan Johnson

Email: ojohnson@pax8.com