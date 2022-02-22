RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. RevoluPAY And FIS Worldpay Sign DA

Vancouver, BC, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that RevoluPAY EP S.L. signed a Definitive Agreement ("DA") on the 21st of February 2022 with Worldpay from FIS® (NYSE: FIS).



Scope of Today's DA

RevoluPAY EP S.L, financial institution 6900, which operates proprietary Fintech payments and banking infrastructure, has joined forces with financial technology leader FIS® (NYSE: FIS) to integrate bilateral API (Application programming interface) collaboration for multiple merchant acquiring services and ACH electronic transfer services to propagate the RevoluPAY continued expansion into the North American market, and ameliorate the Company’s exposure in Europe and South America.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks, and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise, and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS ranks #241 on the 2021 Fortune 500 and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

RevoluPAY to Conclude Share Capital Increase

In fulfilment of the 28th of December 2021 executive management corporate resolution, the Company remitted to subsidiary RevoluPAY EP S.L. 880,000 euros (approx. 1.27 million $CA) on the 18th of February 2022. RevoluPAY EP S.L. confirmed receipt of the funds on 21st of February 2022. Said proceeds are destined to increase RevoluPAY EP S.L. share capital to a total of 1,615,000 Euros (approx. 2,336,726 $CA). RevoluPAY EP S.L. will sign the formal deed for said share capital increase on the 24th of February 2022. As per news dated 22 November 2021, RevoluPAY EP S.L. is in final stage negotiations with one of the top 4 worldwide card issuers boasting nearly 50% of all credit cards in circulation in the U.S. and over 50% in Europe. The RevoluPAY EP S.L. share capital increase brings the subsidiary in compliance with the paid-up share capital encouraged by the top 4 worldwide card issuer to advance the ultimate granting of the affiliate member card issuer/acquirer status sought.

About RevoluPAY®

The Company's flagship Neobanking technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Conceived entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific technology of which the resulting source code is the Company's intellectual property. RevoluPAY's built-in features include Remittance Payments, Forex, Crypto-to-fiat exchange, Retail and Hospitality payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, Leisure payments, Travel Payments, etc. RevoluPAY employs blockchain protocols and is squarely aimed at the worldwide multi-billion dollar Open Banking sector and + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly-owned subsidiary RevoluPAY EP S.L situated in Barcelona. RevoluPAY is a licensed United States MSB, Canadian FINTRAC, and European PSD2 payment institution 6900 under the auspices of E.U. Directive 2015/2366 with EU Passporting. RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls five wholly-owned subsidiaries on four continents.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.:

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company's website at www.RevoluGROUP.com. The Company has approximately 186,419,692 shares issued and outstanding.

