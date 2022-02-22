NV5 Awarded $7 Million in Transportation Infrastructure Projects

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded approximately $7 million in contracts to support critical transportation infrastructure improvements in California, New York, and South Carolina. Services provided under these contracts will support new infrastructure investments and rehabilitation of existing transportation assets.



“Reliable transportation infrastructure is essential for the safety and economic growth of the communities in which we live and work,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “We are proud to support the entire lifecycle of our clients’ infrastructure needs from the permitting and feasibility of new projects to the integrity and condition of existing transportation assets.”

In California, Caltrans selected NV5 for a two-year, $2.2 million contract to perform civil program management services on the Olancha Cartago Four Lane Project, which will convert 12.6 miles of two-lane conventional highway into a four-lane expressway.

The New York State Thruway Authority selected NV5 for a two-year, $3 million Construction Inspection Services contract to include projects involving roadways, bridges, facilities, and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) repair and installation.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation also awarded NV5 a three-year contract to perform survey services to support the feasibility, design, permitting, and construction of transportation infrastructure projects throughout the State. NV5 anticipates $1.5 million in revenues over the duration of the contract.

