Morphic Presents Positive MORF-057 Data in Oral Presentation at ECCO 2022

New preclinical data expand understanding of α4β7-expressing immune cells and MORF-057 dose response



Data support ongoing clinical development program in IBD

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic (Nasdaq: MORF), a biotechnology company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced the Digital Oral Presentation of new data at the 17th Congress of European Crohn’s and Colitis Organisation (ECCO) supporting the ongoing MORF-057 development program in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

The data presented at ECCO characterized α4β7 expression of immune cells at single-cell resolution in blood and assessed the dose-dependent effect of MORF-057 administration in nonhuman primates. These studies recapitulated results from human clinical data including a clear dose-response accompanied with changes in circulating gut-homing T-memory cells and CCR9 transcripts corresponding with complete α4β7 receptor occupancy.

“The studies presented at ECCO increase the depth of understanding α4β7 inhibitor pharmacology and provide Morphic with increased confidence as we advance MORF-057 into Phase 2 studies,” commented Bruce Rogers. PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Morphic.

About the ECCO Data

The ECCO presentation encompasses results from dosing nonhuman primates with a broad dose range of MORF-057 across 5 independent studies. The pharmacodynamic effects of MORF-057 on blood-based biomarkers in nonhuman primates were similar to those in humans, including a saturable dose response corresponding with receptor saturation. These studies also assessed α4β7 integrin and chemokine receptor 9 (CCR9) expression in blood from untreated monkeys using single cell RNA sequencing, providing novel insights into cell type distribution.

Title

Oral α4β7 integrin inhibitor MORF-057 demonstrates exposure driven biomarker response in non-human primates

Presenter

Jamie Wong, PhD

Contributors

Dooyoung Lee, Maloy Mangada, Vinod Yadav, Dawn Troast, Cheng Zhong, Kristopher Hahn, Wei Wang, Xiaomei Ge, Lili Sun, Shihao Jiang, Lichang Yan, Binbin Wang, Jinfeng Zhang, Liping Yan, Hanh Nguyen, Dan Cui, Matthew G. Bursavich, Blaise Lippa, Bruce N. Rogers, and Adrian S. Ray

About MORF-057

Morphic is developing MORF-057 as a selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of the α4β7 integrin for patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). α4β7 has been clinically validated as a target for the treatment of IBD by the success of the approved injectable antibody therapeutic vedolizumab. MORF-057 is designed to block the interactions between α4β7 on the surface of lymphocytes and the mucosal endothelial cell ligand MAdCAM-1, substantially reducing lymphocyte migration from the bloodstream into intestinal mucosal tissues and causing inflammation that is associated with IBD.

About Morphic Therapeutic

Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, fibrosis and cancer. In collaboration with AbbVie, Janssen, and Schrödinger, Morphic is advancing its pipeline and discovery activities using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages the Company’s unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com.

