Oncorus Announces Promotion of John Goldberg, M.D. to Chief Medical Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncorus, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCR), a viral immunotherapies company focused on driving innovation to transform outcomes for cancer patients, today announced the promotion of John Goldberg, M.D. to Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Goldberg joined Oncorus in October 2018 as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development with responsibilities including oversight of all clinical studies, drug development and regulatory strategies.



“We are delighted to announce John’s promotion to Chief Medical Officer as he has been an integral part of our company’s progress thus far. His first-hand experience as a practicing oncologist with over 15 years of experience enrolling patients into clinical trials, coupled with expertise across a range of immunotherapies, have been crucial to our pipeline progress and we are incredibly pleased to have his continued guidance in this new role,” said Theodore (Ted) Ashburn, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Oncorus. “We look forward to John’s leadership as we continue to advance our viral immunotherapy candidate, ONCR-177, through the clinic with additional data from multiple cohorts expected later this year, in addition to progressing our ONCR-GBM program and selectively self-amplifying viral RNA (vRNA) product candidates ONCR-021 and ONCR-788.”

“It’s an honor to take on the role of Chief Medical Officer at Oncorus, and I’m incredibly excited and motivated by the unique opportunity that Oncorus has to make a meaningful difference in cancer patients’ lives via its dual platform approach to unleashing the full potential of viral immunotherapies,” said Dr. Goldberg. “Both the HSV and selectively self-amplifying vRNA platforms create a uniquely diverse pipeline rooted in compelling science and promising future growth. I believe that Oncorus has the potential to meaningfully impact the current standard of care in oncology, and, in partnership with the rest of the executive team, I look forward to advancing this innovative technology.”

Dr. Goldberg has served as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development since he joined Oncorus in 2018. Prior to joining Oncorus, Dr. Goldberg served as Senior Medical Director of H3 Biomedicine, a developer of genomics-based cancer therapies. While at H3 Biomedicine, he supervised the clinical development of H3B-8800, the first-in-human spliceosome modulator. Previously, Dr. Goldberg held clinical roles in cancer drug development, leading the pediatric oncology Phase 1 program at the University of Miami and working as Medical Director for Agenus. His immunotherapy experience includes first-in-human neo-antigen vaccines, dendritic cell vaccine and GVAX trials, as well as check point inhibitors and costimulatory agonists. Dr. Goldberg is also a pediatric oncologist with 15 years of experience treating children with cancer and enrolling patients in clinical trials. He received his pediatric hematology oncology training from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Children’s Hospital Boston and his general pediatrics training from the University of Rochester. Dr. Goldberg holds an M.D. from the University of Massachusetts Medical School and a A.B. in Biological Sciences from the University of Chicago. In addition to his current role at Oncorus, Dr. Goldberg is a Medical Advisory Board Member for the Sarcoma Foundation of America and a member of the Advisory Group at MassBio.

