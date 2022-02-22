RIGHT ON BRANDS INTRODUCES NEW PRODUCT LINE

Dallas, TX, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: RTON), a fully reporting SEC filer and developer of a broad line of hemp-based smokables, beverages, tinctures, and topical products including products infused with CBD, Delta-8, Delta-10, THCV, CBDV, THCO and Delta-9 (below the federal limit) and the all-new 50 State legal HHC in vapes gummies and tinctures and soon to be released HHC drink.

We are so excited about our two locations, Austin and Laredo and how our products are being accepted. The Rowlett company store has exceeded all expectations. Our prediction of exceeding one million in sales our first full year will be a reality. We anticipate more store openings soon and will keep all informed. When in the Rowlett area please stop by the store, I would love to meet all of you.

About ENDO Brands:

ENDO Brands™, Humbly Hemp®, and ENDO Dispensary & Wellness™ All share the same goal of providing our customers with the best products in the health and wellness space. As the field of health and wellness products expand, Right on Brands will be there with industry leading Food and Beverage and wellness Products.

About Right on Brands

Right On Brands, Inc., (OTC Pink: RTON) is a Dallas based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of hemp-based foods, beverages, smokables, oils and topical products.

To learn more please visit: https://rightonbrands.com/ www.endobrands.com www.endodispensaryrowlett.com

email: info@endobrands.com

Corporate Sales: Mike Brown (214) 736-7252

ENDO Brands Corporate Store:

ENDO Brands at Lakeview Plaza

6501 Dalrock Road

Suite 100

Rowlett, Texas 75089

214-299-9528

AUSTIN LOCATION

12412 Limerick at the corner of

Limerick and Parmer Lane

Austin, Texas

www.endoofaustin.com

512-621-0649

LAREDO LOCATION

Endo Laredo

2413 Jacaman Rd

Laredo Texas 78041

956-568-2300

www.endolaredo.com

Forward Looking Statements:

