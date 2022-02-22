DatChat Appoints Gianfranco Lopane as Head of Business Development for Social Network+, Metaverse and NFT Initiatives

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DatChat, Inc. ("DatChat" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DATS), a communications and social media company that gives users the ability to communicate, share, and post with privacy and screen capture protection, today announced the appointment of Gianfranco Lopane as Head of Business Development. Lopane will oversee the team responsible for revenue growth enablement within DatChat’s Social Network+, Metaverse, NFT and blockchain initiatives.



Mr. Lopane is an accomplished business development executive with over 15 years of experience spearheading Fortune 500 and international companies’ sales and business development programs. Prior to joining DatChat, Lopane was a Director at Generiqo, responsible for developing blockchain consulting strategies and creating targeted marketing campaigns for NFT audiences.

“We’re pleased to welcome Gianfranco, who is an experienced business development executive with expertise in blockchain technology, NFTs, the Metaverse, brand-building and digital marketing,” said DatChat CEO Darin Myman. “Gianfranco brings to DatChat a demonstrated history in blockchain consulting and NFT marketing campaigns, as well as extensive experience in sales, marketing and advertising. We look forward to benefitting from his leadership at DatChat as we continue our strategic initiatives to increase the adoption of blockchain technology and advance our Social Network+ and Metaverse initiatives.”

Lopane commented, “I’m excited to be joining DatChat, where it’s clear that we have the opportunity to uniquely position ourselves in the rapidly growing Web3 universe. There is a massive opportunity to lead the Company’s strategic growth programs by leveraging the untapped potential of blockchain and NFT technology that are shaping society’s digital experience.”

About DatChat, Inc.

DatChat Inc. is a blockchain, cybersecurity, and social media Company that not only focuses on protecting privacy on personal devices, but also protects user information after it is shared with others. The DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls. DatChat's patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. With DatChat Messenger, a user can decide how long their messages last on a recipient's device, while feeling secure that, at any time, they can delete individual messages or entire message threads, making it like the conversation never happened.

