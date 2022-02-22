Built In Honors TeleSign in Its Esteemed 2022 Best Places to Work Awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Built In today announced that TeleSign , the leading provider of customer identity and engagement solutions, was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, TeleSign earned a place on Built In’s 100 Best Places To Work in Los Angeles 2022 . The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprises, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.



“We have worked diligently to curate a collaborative and engaging employee environment where we can have fun together, but also get things done and deliver our company’s offerings to our global user base,” says Peter Vermeulen, Chief People Officer, TeleSign. “At TeleSign, we communicate with and listen to our employees, and use their feedback to inform our actions and initiatives. By training managers to actively listen to their team members, we aim to support our employees, so they always feel heard and valued.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

“It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today’s tech professionals seek.”

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

About Built In’s Best Places to Work

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 100 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

About TeleSign

TeleSign provides continuous trust to leading global enterprises by connecting, protecting and defending their digital identities. TeleSign verifies over five billion unique phone numbers a month, representing half of the world’s mobile users, and provides critical insight into the remaining billions. The company’s powerful AI and extensive data science deliver identity with a unique combination of speed, accuracy and global reach. TeleSign solutions prevent fraud, secure communications and enable the digital economy by allowing companies and customers to engage with confidence. Learn more at www.telesign.com and follow us on Twitter at @TeleSign.

