Introducing Herve x MoonWLKR Le Mirage Moon Rocks

Luxury Edibles Brand Hervé Announces Launch of ‘Le Mirage’ Hard Candy Products with MoonWLKR



Le Mirage will be the foundation of MoonWLKR’s new line of sublingual fast-acting products.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hervé , maker of French-inspired infused luxury desserts and sweets, today announced MoonWLKR, a leading Delta 8 manufacturer and retailer is featuring Hervé’s patent pending Le Mirage refillable storage and dispensing technology for the new MoonWLKR ‘Moon Rocks’ line of sublingual hard candies.

Le Mirage is a discreet, stylish and refillable hard candy dispensing mechanism that is protected by patent pending USDA technology. Le Mirage inserts are 100% vegan and gluten-free and are less than 2 calories per serving, making them ideal for customers looking for low-sugar and dietary friendly products.

MoonWLKR’s Mirage Moon Rocks collection feature their best selling flavor of ‘Cosmic Peppermint’ in three formats including a “Starter Kit”, “Refill Pack” and “Moon Bundle” – which includes 1 starter kit and 1 refill pack for $39.99 available for sale here .

“At MoonWLKR we strive to bring elevated CBD and Delta 8 products to our customers and having access to Le Mirage technology for a line of new hard candies offers our customers a product that addresses our customers’ demand for a vegan, low-sugar, fast-acting product that also comes in a stylish dispenser,” offers the MoonWLKR marketing team. “Le Mirage gives MoonWLKR the opportunity to continue to lead the industry with innovative ground-breaking products.”

Learn more information about MoonWLKR’s exclusive line of Le Mirage products here .

About MOONWLKR

MOONWLKR was born out of the curiosity to push the boundaries of what is truly possible with hemp. By combining award-winning terpenes and natural flavors in unique, custom blends, the company explores new dimensions of taste, balance, and euphoria for all cannabinoids. Enjoy the ride.

About Hervé

Founded in the classic art of patisserie creation, Hervé – launched by two French men – produces exquisite macarons, candies, desserts, and chocolates that combine contemporary design with spectacular flavors. Hervé proudly blends together decades of traditional French culinary history with an innovative infusion process, to launch the first intricately infused luxury desserts for the discerning cannabis consumer. To learn more about Hervé products, please visit www.hervedibles.com or Instagram at @hervedibles

