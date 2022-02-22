Xalles Establishes Its First Artificial Intelligence Business Relationship

Xalles Plans to Implement AI Tools to Optimize the Fintech Ecosystem

WASHINGTON, DC, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL), a fintech holding company providing innovative technology and financial services solutions, today announces that Xalles Technology it has executed a marketing agreement with Salesmaster ai to refer clients to implement an innovative suite of sales and marketing artificial intelligence services.

Xalles Technology Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Xalles Holdings Inc., and Salesmaster ai, a Florida-based artificial intelligence company, will work together to implement sales and marketing AI solutions for Xalles clients and prospects, within the financial services industry and within other vertical markets. The existing solutions available include using AI in real-time for digital advertising without the use of cookies or data retention, lead generation and more through an AI-driven 'Infrastructure as a Solution'.

“The Xalles management team believes that artificial intelligence is the next major long-term trend in system solutions that will support improving a wide variety of processes,” stated Thomas Nash, Chairman and CEO of Xalles Holdings Inc. He continued, “We think our AI philosophy and goals are well aligned with Salesmaster ai and we plan to work together to support their existing solutions and develop new AI tools.”

“Salesmaster ai is pleased to be partnered with Xalles and utilize their network to reach more growth-oriented clients,” commented Arturo Del Rio Jr., CEO of Salesmaster ai. He added, “Our AI-based platform has generated terrific returns and cost savings to clients, fueling their ambition for growth.”



About Xalles Holdings Inc.

Xalles Holdings Inc. is a holding company that focuses on the acquisition, alignment, and growth of disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks targets in which it can acquire and accelerate market expansion, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. The company places emphasis on leveraging blockchain technologies to provide industry-leading financial solutions, which, over time, will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams. For more information, visit our website at www.xalles.com.

About Salesmaster ai

Salesmaster ai is a 100% remote, global company, all connected through modern technology, our human-powered, AI-driven 'Infrastructure as a Solution' helps committed partners make the impact they've always envisioned. The growth process is simplified and optimized through the power of our AI-driven infrastructure and all-in-one platform. Salesmaster ai will help you to thrive. Our suite of AI Growth Tools will make that a reality by systematizing the entire, end-to-end sales and marketing process. For more information, visit our website at www.salesmaster.ai



