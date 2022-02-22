Salata partners with Interface to deploy video analytics with upgraded network, security and voice connectivity

Earth City, MO, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Security Systems, a leading managed service provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS, and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises, today announced that Salata Salad Kitchen, a popular, fast casual built-to-order salad kitchen has chosen Interface’s advanced video analytics solution to gain critical operational insights by leveraging an upgraded security camera system installed by Interface. In addition, Salata will deploy Interface’s “Restaurant-Technology-in-a-Box” to upgrade their network and voice connectivity.

Salata wanted to completely overhaul its network and voice solutions to keep pace with changing customer preferences driven by the pandemic. In addition, Salata needed insights on restaurant operations to create a superior customer experience and optimize sales. “The rapidly increasing network traffic driven by customer preference for online ordering meant that we needed to scale network capacity. We also wanted to have the insights to deliver a seamless customer experience to our restaurant guests,” says Pete Kaufmann, Senior Director of IT at Salata.

Interface upgraded legacy security cameras at Salata to prepare the ground for implementing a video analytics solution that offers real-time insights on customer movement within the restaurants, customer wait times, restaurant layout bottlenecks, employee staffing gaps, compliance issues, to name a few. In addition to rolling out the video analytics solution, Interface integrated the cameras with Salata’s Point of Sale (PoS) solution to allow Salata to easily access camera recordings associated with PoS transactions.

"Interface opened the doors to the immense potential for leveraging video analytics insights at Salata," says Kaufmann.

To support the rapid growth in online orders, Interface upgraded the network at Salata restaurants with its all-in-one restaurant-technology-in-a-box that standardized the network infrastructure and simplified ongoing maintenance. The solution includes a tamper-proof, PCI-compliant network box with in-built router, firewall, Wi-Fi access points, wireless WAN failover, and SD-WAN.

To tackle increased call volumes at Salata restaurants, Interface implemented a cloud-based VoIP solution designed to handle large call volumes at every location. The voice solution is packed with features to handle customer orders for delivery or pickup and eliminate unnecessary wait time on the phone. Employees no longer have to worry about missed calls and they can focus on serving customers at the restaurant.

"We chose to work with Interface to help us unlock the insights needed to grow our business. We now know that every time we open a new restaurant, Interface will be there to set up the network, negotiate with local ISPs, connect the cameras with our POS system, and keep all of this going with just a single, predictable, monthly invoice. This is a game-changer for Salata," says Kaufmann.

Click here for a more detailed case study.

About Interface Security Systems

Interface Security Systems is a leading managed services provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises. We improve security, streamline connectivity, optimize operations, and reduce IT costs, maximizing ROI for the nation’s top brands. Learn more and follow us on our blog Making IT Happen and on LinkedIn.

About Salata Salad Kitchen

Founded in 2005, Houston-based Salata is a built-to-order salad kitchen that is ranked among the fastest-growing small chains in the U.S. by Restaurant Business. Salata has more than 80 corporate-owned and franchise locations in Texas, Georgia, Southern California and Louisiana, and plans to open in multiple new markets, including Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, visit salata.com or facebook.com/salatasalads.

