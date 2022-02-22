Enlivex Strengthens Management Team with the Appointment of Biotech Industry Veteran Einat Galamidi, M.D., as Vice President, Medical

Dr. Galamidi joins Enlivex after 10 years at Gamida Cell Ltd., where she most recently served as Vice President of Clinical Development

Nes Ziona, Israel, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, today announced that Einat Galamidi, M.D. has joined its executive management team as Vice President, Medical.

Dr. Galamidi joins Enlivex after 10 years at Gamida Cell, where she most recently served as Vice President of Clinical Development. At Gamida Cell, she led clinical development for omidubicel, a cell therapy under development as a potential bone marrow transplant solution for patients with blood cancers. Omidubicel successfully completed a Phase III program in 2020 and is the subject of a recently initiated rolling Biologics License Application (BLA) submission. Dr. Galamidi earned her M.D. at the Hadassah School of Medicine at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

“Einat is a highly talented industry veteran, and we are thrilled that she is joining our team,” said Oren Hershkovitz, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Enlivex. “At Gamida Cell, she successfully led the clinical development of omidubicel, a cell therapy designed for cancer patients, for which a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission was recently initiated. Such experience, specifically in the cell therapy space, makes Einat well suited for her new role at Enlivex.”

Dr. Galamidi added, “The opportunity to join Enlivex’s executive management team is truly exciting. I believe that the Company has generated encouraging clinical data for Allocetra in sepsis and COVID-19 patients, as well as meaningful preclinical data in solid tumors. I am eager to begin working with my new colleagues and believe that our complementary skill sets will serve us well as we continue to advance Allocetra’s development.”

ABOUT ALLOCETRATM

AllocetraTM is being developed as a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Diseases such as solid cancers, sepsis, COVID-19 and many others reprogram macrophages out of their homeostatic state. These non-homeostatic macrophages contribute significantly to the severity of the respective diseases. By restoring macrophage homeostasis, AllocetraTM has the potential to provide a novel immunotherapeutic mechanism of action for life-threatening clinical indications that are defined as “unmet medical needs”, as a stand-alone therapy or in combination with leading therapeutic agents.



ABOUT ENLIVEX

Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company developing AllocetraTM, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions. For more information, visit http://www.enlivex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "would", "could," "intends," "estimates," "suggests," "has the potential to" and other words of similar meaning, including statements regarding expected cash balances, market opportunities for the results of current clinical studies and preclinical experiments, the effectiveness of, and market opportunities for, ALLOCETRATM programs.

