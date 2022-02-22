Splash Beverage Receives Walmart Authorization for TapouT in Arkansas

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that through its existing distribution agreement with Central Distribution in Arkansas, TapouT, its high-performance energy drink will now be distributed through Walmart in Arkansas.

Central Distribution, an Arkansas family-owned wholesale beverage distributor since 1935, will launch all three flavors of TapouT in 125 Walmart stores throughout Arkansas. The agreement will begin with the initial launch in Bentonville, home to Walmart’s Corporate Headquarters. Tapout will be featured in all Walmart banners in Arkansas including SuperCenters and Walmart Neighborhood Marts.

“We are humbled and thrilled to be given this opportunity by Walmart. The TapouT line of high-sports drinks features a 3-in-1 advanced performance formula that delivers hydration and cellular recovery benefits, and we believe that as more and more consumers become aware of the product, demand for it will continue to grow. This agreement puts us onto the shelves of the home state locations of one of the world’s greatest consumer destinations, and at the moment, Arkansas is full of outdoor activities and events and is the perfect location to introduce consumers to a better alternative in sports drinks, TapouT Performance”

Follow Splash Beverage Group on Twitter: www.twitter.com/SplashBev

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

For more information visit:

www.SplashBeverageGroup.com

www.copadivino.com

www.drinksalttequila.com

www.pulpo-loco.com

www.tapoutdrinks.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact Information:

Splash Beverage Group

Info@SplashBeverageGroup.com

954-745-5815