Avra, Inc. Operating as Springs Rejuvenation (AVRN) Reports a +200% Increase in Revenue Post-Merger

ATLANTA, GA, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Avra, Inc. (OTC PINK: AVRN), operating as Springs Rejuvenation, (“Springs”), a Chamblee, Georgia based anti-aging and stem cell center focusing on stem cell therapy, announced today a +200% increase in their 4th quarter earnings compared to the 3rd quarter. This is a substantial increase nearly matching All of the 3 previous quarters’ earnings combined, and strong growth is expected to continue. Avra’s annual report, filed on OTC Markets, shows a strong uptick of the company’s earnings post-merger.



CEO Everett Dickson is quoted as saying, “It’s clear our marketing efforts are beginning to bear fruit. We have been retooling our digital footprint, beta testing several Google ads and launching a ‘boots on the ground’ campaign to increase the recognition of our clinics. We expect this trend to increase as our new locations open and our new C-Arm equipment expands our service offerings.”

About Springs Rejuvenation Inc.

At Springs Rejuvenation, we strive to be at the cutting edge of regenerative medicine and anti-aging research. Our mission is to provide patients with individualized, state-of-the-art treatment, returning each patient to their natural mobility as quickly as possible.



Our goal is to address the root cause of a patient’s pain, rather than just masking it. We want to help patients achieve whole body health and rejuvenation. This will help them feel stronger, improve mood, look younger, heal faster, and perform at the optimal level. Our patients have found both freedom from pain and improved quality of life.

Our professional staff is uniquely composed of physicians/researchers in the Stem Cell, Anti-Aging research and regenerative medicine, also including sports-related injuries and chronic joint pain.

Our Medical Director & Founder is Dr. Charles A. Pereyra,the founder of Springs Rejuvenation Stem Cell Therapy in Atlanta, GA (since 2018). He is our current lead clinical Physician and an expert in Stem Cell, Anti-Aging research and Regenerative medicine. Dr. Juan Pablo Nieto specializes in sports-related injuries as well as chronic joint pain. Dr. Nieto has expertise and significant experience with diagnostic ultrasound exams as well as joint and tendon injections with PRP, & prolotherapy. His highlights include caring/treating professional athletes: NBA Wizards & D1 level athletes from different multiple sports and presented research at national conferences.

