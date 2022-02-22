GBT Extended - System Award Management (SAM) until May, 2023

GBT is eligible to contract business with the US Government.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”) applied and received their extension notice for its System for Award Management (SAM) registration #832011626/91FW3 until May 2023. The active status makes GBT eligible to contract business with US government contractors and sub-contractors, local cities or receive federal funds. SAM ( www.sam.gov ) is a central registration system for government contractors and suppliers. GBT extended with General Services Administration (“GSA”) to sell to the United States Government. To remain eligible to do business with the federal government, an entity must renew its registration with SAM every year. GBT plans to continue exploring and pursuing government business opportunities, offering its advanced technologies for a variety of domains; among them are, military, security, tracking, IoT, communications, and health. More information can be found on the GSA website at: Home (gsa.gov)



“We extended our active registration with SAM which means we are approved to conduct business with US government agencies, local municipals, cities, states, contractors and suppliers. GBT has extensive knowledge and experience in advanced technological arenas, among them IoT, database security, tracking, health, artificial intelligence, and integrated circuits. We believe that the current government push to move high tech industries such as microchip design and manufacturing back to America will open R&D and sales opportunities for the company. By using our technologies and offering efficient solutions for military, global emergency response, security, microchip manufacturing, global health, along with design intelligent image/video processing. We will continue to pursue our 2021 strategy through offering essential technology solutions to governments and large technology companies,” stated Mansour Khatib, GBT’s CEO.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

