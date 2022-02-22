Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Missouri

SEATTLE, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homeowners of America (HOA), a property and casualty insurance provider and subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), announced the launch of service in Missouri as part of its ongoing nationwide expansion plan, marking the third expansion of services this year, following New Mexico and Montana.



Porch, a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, remains committed to its plans to advance the national scale of HOA’s insurance products since successfully acquiring the company in April 2021. As HOA's 15th state of operation and the 9th expansion since Porch's acquisition of the company, the addition of Missouri furthers Porch's commitment to grow home insurance services nationwide and scale its total reach within the market.

“HOA’s launch in Missouri is another encouraging step forward for Porch Group as an indicator of our sustainable growth patterns and effective operations,” said Matt Ehrlichman, Porch founder, chairman, and CEO. “We are dedicated to expanding the presence of our homeowners insurance product at the national level and are excited to partner with both the HOA agents of Missouri and their customers throughout their lifecycles of homeownership.”

About Porch Group

Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform company for the home, provides software and services to more than 20,000 home services companies such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, title companies, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance services and products, warranty, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.



