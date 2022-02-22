Insights on the Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Global Market to 2026 - Growing Adoption by Various Industries Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market (2021-2026) by Offering Type, Technology Type, Installation Type, Application Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market is estimated to be USD 167.6 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 233.97 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%.



Market Dynamics

The Global Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market is driving due to increasing initiative and support by the government towards adoption of energy-efficient lighting solutions are driving the market growth. Additionally, growing awareness of significant benefits offered by LEDs lighting systems is fuelling the market's growth. On the other hand, the high cost of system implementation and maintenance restricts the market.



Furthermore, growing adoption by various industries such as automobile, medical, healthcare, and others, and increasing technological advancement and modernization will create opportunities for the market to grow. Moreover, increasing system testing costs are the challenge that may negatively affect the market.



The Global Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market is segmented based on Offering Type, Technology Type, Installation Type, Application Type, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Applied Materials, Inc, AIXTRON, Bridgelux, Inc, General Electric Company, Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited, Nichia Corporation, OSRAM Licht AG, Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd, Signify Holding B.V, and Wolfspeed, Inc, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Government Initiatives towards Energy-Efficient Lighting Solutions

4.1.2 Significant Benefits offered by LEDs Lighting System

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of System Implementation and Maintenance

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Adoption by Various Industries

4.3.2 Technological Advancement and Modernization

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Increase in Testing Cost



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market, By Offering Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Software

6.4 Services



7 Global Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market, By Technology Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 HID Lighting

7.3 Fluorescent Lighting

7.4 Solid-State Lighting

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Induction Lighting

7.5.2 Plasma



8 Global Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market, By Installation Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 New Installation

8.3 Retrofit Installation



9 Global Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market, By Application Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automotive Lighting

9.3 Backlight

9.4 General Lighting

9.5 Medical Lighting

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Emergency Lighting

9.6.2 Projector



10 Global Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



13 Appendix



