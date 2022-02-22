New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050918/?utm_source=GNW

Global Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Market to Reach US$9.2 Billion by the Year 2026



Industrial furnaces and ovens are an integral part of most manufacturing processes. Industrial furnaces are used to heat or melt metals for casting; and for forming and shaping metals through processes such as forging and rolling or other heat treatment processes. A key factor influencing growth in the global market is the extent of demand for iron and steel from various end-use sectors. In the upcoming years, improving economic environment, expanding industrial sector and introduction of new and efficient systems are expected to drive market growth. Advancements in production and processing technologies in the industrial sector are also expected to add to market growth. Relentless improvements in metal manufacturing techniques will also drive demand for advanced industrial grade furnaces and ovens. Furnace manufacturers have embraced technology and modern furnaces and ovens are highly superior compared to the products even from a few years ago. For instance, furnaces and ovens can now be easily controlled with simple touch screen controllers that provide better control for the workers and also ensure safety of the equipment as well as the workers. In addition, with industrial automation/ industry 4.0 being the net big development, demand for furnaces with IIoT capabilities is expected to rise in future, leading to demand for higher priced advanced products, thus beneficially affecting the market.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Furnaces and Ovens estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the period 2020-2027. Combustion, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.1% CAGR to reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electric segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.7% share of the global Industrial Furnaces and Ovens market. Combustion industrial furnaces and ovens include fuel-fired metal melting furnaces such as blast furnaces and treating furnaces. Fuel-fired furnaces find applications in industries such as brick making, glass, ceramics and others, which use kilns for the generation of heat in their applications. The growing concerns for environmental safety are driving demand for electric furnaces across the world, to replace coal-fired furnaces and ovens. Depleting natural resources of iron ore and increasing prices of iron ore also contribute to the rise in adoption of electric furnace steel production by steel makers.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $909.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026



The Industrial Furnaces and Ovens market in the U.S. is estimated at US$909.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 11.2% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 1.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Europe is one of the largest markets for industrial furnaces and ovens as the region is a hub for automotive production as well as industrial manufacturing. As the demand for processed products increases across industries, the requirement for industrial furnaces and ovens also increases as they are an integral part of industrial processing. Rise in manufacturing/processing activity and subsequent rise in demand for industrial equipment, especially is expected to present growth prospects in Asia-Pacific region. Automation of manufacturing units and increased use of production line machinery also bodes well for market growth in the region.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Industrial Manufacturing Activity to Influence Growth Trends

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

An Introduction to Industrial Furnaces and Ovens

Types of Industrial Furnaces

Types of Industrial Ovens

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

End-Use Dynamics Influence Trends in the Industrial Furnaces

and Ovens Market

Metallurgical Applications Poised for High Growth

Developing Countries to Spearhead Long-term Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Industrial Furnaces and Ovens - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Dynamics of Iron and Steel Industry Set Demand Trends for the

Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Market

Hit by COVID-19 Crisis, Steel Industry & Demand on the Road to

Normalcy

Steel Industry Recovery in Major Regions: An Outline

Steel Production & Demand Statistics

Global Crude Steel Monthly Production (in Million Tonnes) for

the Period Jul-2019 to Jul-2020

Global Crude Steel Production Breakdown by Country (in %): 2020

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Steel Demand: YoY Change (in %) for

Global Finished Steel Demand by Region in 2020

Global Steel Consumption Breakdown by Geographic Region (in %)

for 2020

Global Steel Demand by End-Use Sector (in %) for 2020

Widening Role of Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) in Steel Production

Landscape

Global Production of Crude Steel: Percentage Breakdown by

Production Method by Region

Steel Production by Manufacturing Process in Select Countries

(2019)

Automobile Manufacturing: Industrial Furnaces Hold Significance

in Reducing Production Costs and Pollution Levels

Automotive Production Trends Determine Growth Trends in the

Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Market

Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select Countries:

2020 Vs 2019

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Recovery in Oil & Gas Sector to Benefit Market for Industrial

Furnaces

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for

2015-2020

Breakdown of Global E&P Spending (in %) by Supply Segment for

the Year 2019 & 2020

With the Aviation Industry Hit Hard by the Pandemic, Impact

Evident on the Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Market

Global Aerospace & Aviation Market Growth Outlook (In %) For

Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Solar Energy Sector to Present Long-term Opportunities for the

Market

Railroad Sector: Another Prominent Market for Industrial

Furnaces and Ovens

COVID-19 Impact on Railways: YoY Change (%) for Rail Freight

and Passenger Rail in Europe for 2020 and 2021

Global Rail Wheel and Axle Market (in US$ Million) by Region

for 2020 & 2027

Mining, Melting, and Metal Alloy Machinery Demand Impacts

Trends in Industrial Furnace and Ovens Market

Global Mining Equipment Market (in $ Billion) for the Years

2019, 2022 & 2025

Rising Demand from the Medical Sector Lends Traction to Market

Growth

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Creates Conducive Environment

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023

Leveraging Industry 4.0 and IIoT for Development of Smart

Industrial Furnaces and Ovens

Blast Furnaces Market to Witness Stable Long-Term Growth

Industrial Ovens Market: Industrialization to Drive Market Growth

Global Industrial Ovens Market Breakdown by Type (in %) for 2020

Industrial Drying Ovens: Benefiting from Rapid Pace of

Technology Developments

Replacement of Older Furnaces and Ovens with Advanced

Equipment: A Potential Market Opportunity

Increasing Need for Integrating Automated Systems Fuels Demand

for Industrial Ovens

Customized Industrial Ovens Gain Rapid Market Acceptance

Technological Advancements to Boost Market Growth

Hybrid Furnaces Gains Traction

Advances in Metal Reheat Furnaces

Rising Prominence of Infrared Heating Ovens in Industrial

Process Heating Applications

Furnace Thermal-Imaging Equipment

Researchers Develop Temperature Measurement Sensors for

Industrial Furnaces

Industrial Furnaces Facilitate Efficient Electrical Component

Manufacturing

Energy Efficient Industrial Furnaces & Ovens Enable Cost

Optimization, Driving Adoption among Manufacturers

Oxygen Technologies Increase Furnace Efficiency

NFPA 86 Guidelines for Industrial Ovens and Furnaces



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050918/?utm_source=GNW



