Global Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Market to Reach US$9.2 Billion by the Year 2026
Industrial furnaces and ovens are an integral part of most manufacturing processes. Industrial furnaces are used to heat or melt metals for casting; and for forming and shaping metals through processes such as forging and rolling or other heat treatment processes. A key factor influencing growth in the global market is the extent of demand for iron and steel from various end-use sectors. In the upcoming years, improving economic environment, expanding industrial sector and introduction of new and efficient systems are expected to drive market growth. Advancements in production and processing technologies in the industrial sector are also expected to add to market growth. Relentless improvements in metal manufacturing techniques will also drive demand for advanced industrial grade furnaces and ovens. Furnace manufacturers have embraced technology and modern furnaces and ovens are highly superior compared to the products even from a few years ago. For instance, furnaces and ovens can now be easily controlled with simple touch screen controllers that provide better control for the workers and also ensure safety of the equipment as well as the workers. In addition, with industrial automation/ industry 4.0 being the net big development, demand for furnaces with IIoT capabilities is expected to rise in future, leading to demand for higher priced advanced products, thus beneficially affecting the market.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Furnaces and Ovens estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the period 2020-2027. Combustion, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.1% CAGR to reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electric segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.7% share of the global Industrial Furnaces and Ovens market. Combustion industrial furnaces and ovens include fuel-fired metal melting furnaces such as blast furnaces and treating furnaces. Fuel-fired furnaces find applications in industries such as brick making, glass, ceramics and others, which use kilns for the generation of heat in their applications. The growing concerns for environmental safety are driving demand for electric furnaces across the world, to replace coal-fired furnaces and ovens. Depleting natural resources of iron ore and increasing prices of iron ore also contribute to the rise in adoption of electric furnace steel production by steel makers.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $909.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026
The Industrial Furnaces and Ovens market in the U.S. is estimated at US$909.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 11.2% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 1.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Europe is one of the largest markets for industrial furnaces and ovens as the region is a hub for automotive production as well as industrial manufacturing. As the demand for processed products increases across industries, the requirement for industrial furnaces and ovens also increases as they are an integral part of industrial processing. Rise in manufacturing/processing activity and subsequent rise in demand for industrial equipment, especially is expected to present growth prospects in Asia-Pacific region. Automation of manufacturing units and increased use of production line machinery also bodes well for market growth in the region.
Select Competitors (Total 264 Featured) -
- AFC-Holcroft
- Aichelin Group
- Airtec Thermoprocess GmbH
- Andritz AG
- AVS, Inc.
- Can-Eng Furnaces International Limited
- Carbolite Gero Ltd.
- CERI Phoenix Industrial Furnace CO., LTD.
- CM Furnaces, Inc.
- Despatch Industries, Inc.
- Dijko Ovens BV
- Dowa Thermotech Co., Ltd.
- ElectroHeat AB
- Grieve Corporation
- Inductotherm Corporation
- Industrial Furnace Company
- International Thermal Systems LLC
- Ipsen
- JLS Redditch, Ltd.
- Keith Company
- Kilns & Furnaces Ltd.
- Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.
- Nitrex Metal Inc.
- Nutec Bickley
- Primetals Technologies Limited
- Rogers Engineering & Manufacturing Co., Inc.
- SECO/WARWICK S.A.
- Shenwu Technology Group Corp Co., Ltd.
- Solar Manufacturing
- Solo Swiss Group
- Surface Combustion, Inc.
- Tenova S.P.A
- Thermal Product Solutions
- VAC AERO International, Inc.
- Wisconsin Oven Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050918/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Industrial Manufacturing Activity to Influence Growth Trends
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
An Introduction to Industrial Furnaces and Ovens
Types of Industrial Furnaces
Types of Industrial Ovens
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
End-Use Dynamics Influence Trends in the Industrial Furnaces
and Ovens Market
Metallurgical Applications Poised for High Growth
Developing Countries to Spearhead Long-term Growth
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Industrial Furnaces and Ovens - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Dynamics of Iron and Steel Industry Set Demand Trends for the
Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Market
Hit by COVID-19 Crisis, Steel Industry & Demand on the Road to
Normalcy
Steel Industry Recovery in Major Regions: An Outline
Steel Production & Demand Statistics
Global Crude Steel Monthly Production (in Million Tonnes) for
the Period Jul-2019 to Jul-2020
Global Crude Steel Production Breakdown by Country (in %): 2020
COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Steel Demand: YoY Change (in %) for
Global Finished Steel Demand by Region in 2020
Global Steel Consumption Breakdown by Geographic Region (in %)
for 2020
Global Steel Demand by End-Use Sector (in %) for 2020
Widening Role of Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) in Steel Production
Landscape
Global Production of Crude Steel: Percentage Breakdown by
Production Method by Region
Steel Production by Manufacturing Process in Select Countries
(2019)
Automobile Manufacturing: Industrial Furnaces Hold Significance
in Reducing Production Costs and Pollution Levels
Automotive Production Trends Determine Growth Trends in the
Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Market
Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select Countries:
2020 Vs 2019
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Recovery in Oil & Gas Sector to Benefit Market for Industrial
Furnaces
Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for
2015-2020
Breakdown of Global E&P Spending (in %) by Supply Segment for
the Year 2019 & 2020
With the Aviation Industry Hit Hard by the Pandemic, Impact
Evident on the Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Market
Global Aerospace & Aviation Market Growth Outlook (In %) For
Years 2019 Through 2025
Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Solar Energy Sector to Present Long-term Opportunities for the
Market
Railroad Sector: Another Prominent Market for Industrial
Furnaces and Ovens
COVID-19 Impact on Railways: YoY Change (%) for Rail Freight
and Passenger Rail in Europe for 2020 and 2021
Global Rail Wheel and Axle Market (in US$ Million) by Region
for 2020 & 2027
Mining, Melting, and Metal Alloy Machinery Demand Impacts
Trends in Industrial Furnace and Ovens Market
Global Mining Equipment Market (in $ Billion) for the Years
2019, 2022 & 2025
Rising Demand from the Medical Sector Lends Traction to Market
Growth
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Creates Conducive Environment
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023
Leveraging Industry 4.0 and IIoT for Development of Smart
Industrial Furnaces and Ovens
Blast Furnaces Market to Witness Stable Long-Term Growth
Industrial Ovens Market: Industrialization to Drive Market Growth
Global Industrial Ovens Market Breakdown by Type (in %) for 2020
Industrial Drying Ovens: Benefiting from Rapid Pace of
Technology Developments
Replacement of Older Furnaces and Ovens with Advanced
Equipment: A Potential Market Opportunity
Increasing Need for Integrating Automated Systems Fuels Demand
for Industrial Ovens
Customized Industrial Ovens Gain Rapid Market Acceptance
Technological Advancements to Boost Market Growth
Hybrid Furnaces Gains Traction
Advances in Metal Reheat Furnaces
Rising Prominence of Infrared Heating Ovens in Industrial
Process Heating Applications
Furnace Thermal-Imaging Equipment
Researchers Develop Temperature Measurement Sensors for
Industrial Furnaces
Industrial Furnaces Facilitate Efficient Electrical Component
Manufacturing
Energy Efficient Industrial Furnaces & Ovens Enable Cost
Optimization, Driving Adoption among Manufacturers
Oxygen Technologies Increase Furnace Efficiency
NFPA 86 Guidelines for Industrial Ovens and Furnaces
