urban-gro, Inc. Announces February and March 2022 Industry Conference Participation

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration company focused on the indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) market, today announced its participation in the following February and March industry conferences.



Food for Future Dubai, Dubai, UAE, Feb. 23-24: urban-gro will be exhibiting at Booth C35. Lucas Targos, VP of Controlled Environment Agriculture, will speak on a panel titled “Contextualized Tech Solutions in CEA & Urban Farming” on Feb. 23 at 12:20 pm GMT.

Indoor AgCon, Las Vegas, NV, Feb. 28–Mar. 1: urban-gro will be exhibiting at Booth 4010. Mike McGrew, Account Manager, will speak on a panel titled “HVAC: What’s Right for Your Grow?” on Mar. 1 at 3:30 pm PT.

ICBC Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain, Mar. 10: urban-gro will be attending and available for meetings throughout the conference.

Spannabis, Barcelona, Spain, Mar. 11-13: urban-gro will be attending and available for meetings throughout the conference.

CannX, Tel Aviv, Israel, Mar. 14-15: Lucas Targos, VP of Controlled Environment Agriculture, will be speaking in a session titled “Look Inside: A Virtual Walkthrough of a High-Performance Vertical Farm”.

NECANN Boston, Boston, MA, Mar. 18-20: urban-gro will be exhibiting at Booth 307. Sam Andras, EVP of Professional Services, will be speaking in a session titled “An Architect’s Perspective: A Virtual Fly-Through of Cultivations & Dispensaries” on Mar. 19 at 11:00 am ET.

CannaCon South, Oklahoma City, OK, Mar. 31–Apr. 1: urban-gro will be exhibiting at Booth 1010. Huston Hoelscher, Manager of Environmental Sciences Group & Sr. PCA, will be speaking in a session titled “Integrated Pest Management Programs: Tips that will Improve Plant Performance for Any Size Grow” on Apr. 1 at 2:30 pm CT.



To schedule an initial consultation regarding indoor facility design and cultivation optimization at Indoor AgCon, NECANN Boston, or CannaCon South, please contact Brett Cherniack, VP of US Sales, at brett.cherniack@urban-gro.com.

To schedule an initial consultation regarding indoor facility design and cultivation optimization at Food for Future Dubai, ICBC Barcelona, or Spannabis, please contact Jonathan Nassar, EVP of EMEA Sales, at jonathan.nassar@urban-gro.com.

About urban-gro, Inc.

urban-gro, Inc.® (Nasdaq: UGRO) is a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration company for commercial cannabis and food-focused Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities. With experience in hundreds of CEA facilities spanning millions of square feet across the globe, we design, engineer and integrate complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro’s gro-care® Managed Services Platform leverages the company's expertise to reduce downtime, provide continuity, and drive facility optimization. Operating as a crop-agnostic solutions provider in both food and cannabis CEA sectors, our crop-focused end-to-end approach provides a single point of accountability across all aspects of growing operations. Visit urban-gro.com to discover how we help cultivators gro plants and gro profits.

