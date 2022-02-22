New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global CNS Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050565/?utm_source=GNW
Global CNS Therapeutics Market to Reach $132.1 Billion by 2024
Central Nervous System (CNS) disorder drugs comprise medications employed for treating diseases that impact the spinal cord or the brain. CNS disorders can be classified into pain drugs, neurology, and psychiatry. Neurological drugs treat ailments, such as Alzheimer`s disease, narcolepsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson`s disease, migraine, and epilepsy. Psychiatry drugs are generally used for schizophrenia, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), bipolar disorders, anxiety, and depression. Pain management drugs are employed for treating the pain associated with CNS disorders. Bipolar disorders, depression, anxiety, Alzheimer`s disease, epilepsy, and Parkinson`s disease are the common CNS disorders. Parkinson`s disease is degenerative and is characterized by bradykinesia, akinesia, tremor and rigidity, while epilepsy is a brain condition which results in reoccurring seizures. Such diseases are a result of autoimmune disorders, vascular disorders, trauma, tumors, and neurodegeneration.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for CNS Therapeutics is projected to reach US$132.1 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for CNS Therapeutics, accounting for an estimated 50.2% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$70 Billion by the end of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period.
The market is on a growth trajectory led by increasing incidence of CNS diseases, rapidly growing aging population, and rising healthcare expenditure. Unmet healthcare needs for detecting and treating CNS conditions brings to fore the untapped potential in the market. Presently, there exists increased demand for new laboratory tests to monitor CNS diseases and also an urgent requirement for developing safe and effective drugs that overthrow limitation of current generation drugs. Companies are therefore investing to develop novel drugs in the neurodegenerative segment. The industry has crossed some milestones in recent years with regard to developing therapies with relatively lesser side effects, convenient drug administration, and efficient performance, although major breakthroughs are still in pipeline. In addition to the reduction in prices in general as a result of patent expiries and the generication of the drugs market, the growing confidence in drug efficacy and clinical evidences is also offering a strong business case for these drugs.
Greater patient compliance as a result of increased awareness about the benefits of the drugs, such as improved quality of life and reduction/prevention of disease co-morbidity, will also help spur patient adherence to prescribed treatment regimes. Acceptance of new therapies and new classes of drugs will additionally benefit the market. In the anti-epilepsy market, for instance, GABA receptor modulators, sodium channel blockers, AMPA receptor antagonist, glutamate blocker, and CRMP-2 modulator, are growing in popularity. Government intervention, especially in developing countries, geared at improving healthcare infrastructure, also infuses confidence in sporting a bullish outlook for the CNS drugs market. Increasing attention towards regenerative therapies for CNS disorders is among the key trends in the market. Such therapies support in healing by replacing or regenerating tissues or human cells, or organs. Several regenerative therapies, such as growth factors, stem cells, and usage of matrix, such as hyaluronic acid, collagen, and fibrin, are emerging.
Therefore, several companies have been focusing on developing regenerative medicines, supported by product innovations and technological advancements. Several existing and new companies are also seen introducing effective medicines for the treatment of specific ailments. Strategic initiatives and partnerships, and launch of novel drugs are the other trends of the market. CNS drugs, specifically for neurodegenerative diseases, are set to become the next big healthcare movement over the coming decades, with Alzheimer`s and Parkinson`s diseases as the two most important therapeutic categories. Though there exists no curative medicine available at present, medications that provide partial relief from symptoms have gained momentum in the recent past. Growing aging population, rising life expectancy, rising incidences of Parkinson`s and Alzheimer`s diseases are the key growth drivers in the markets. Increased demand for combination therapies and growing usage of generics are important trends in the market. Introduction of new class of Alzheimer`s drugs, including anti-amyloid proteins, anti-tau proteins, cholinergic and nicotine receptor agonists, Neuro protective drugs, and GABA receptor modulators, will also help support growth in this space.
The market is also witnessing the launch of novel therapies for the treatment of Parkinson`s disease, such as adenosine and andrenergic agonists, glutamate receptor modulators, and dopamine receptor agonists. Other disease conditions propelling increases in CNS prescriptions, although to a lesser extent, include pain manifestations, psychiatric disorders (schizophrenia, sleep disorders, depression and anxiety), cerebrovascular disorders, stroke, seizures, cognitive and memory disorders, and ailments caused due to injuries and physical trauma.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Central Nervous System (CNS) Therapeutics: A Prelude
CNS Therapeutics Exhibit Robust Opportunities amidst Rising
Incidence of CNS Disorders
List of FDA Approved CNS Drugs: 2019
List of FDA Approved CNS Drugs: 2018
Patent Expiries of Major Drugs Exert Downward Pressure on the
Global CNS Market
Patent Expiries of Leading CNS Drugs: 2008-2022
Developed Markets to Maintain their Dominance
Developing Market to Drive the Market Momentum
CNS Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET ANALYSIS BY THERAPEUTIC CATEGORY
Anti-Epilepsy Market
Global Market Overview
Regional Landscape
Developed Countries Account for a Major Share of Epilepsy
Treatment
Developing Countries Struggle with Low Treatment Rates
New Approvals (2019 and 2018)
Disease Overview
Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown
for Idiopathic and Symptomatic Epilepsy
Symptomatic Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2019): Percentage Share
Breakdown of Congenital, Degenerative, Infective, Neoplastic,
Trauma, and Vascular Epilepsy
High Unmet Needs Offer Scope for Market Growth
Treatment
Anti-Epileptic Drugs (AEDs) by Generic Name and Brand Names
Leading Anti-Epileptic Drugs
Leading Anti-Epileptic Drugs and Their Mechanism of Action
Patent Expiries of Major Anti-Epilepsy Drugs
FDA’s New Policy for AED Drugs to Bolster Market Growth
AAN Updated Guidelines on New AEDs Use for Treating New Onset
Epilepsy (2019)
Select Currently Available Epilepsy Drugs
Select Anti-Epilepsy Drugs (AEDs) in Phase III Trials
Innovative Drugs Needed for Better Treatment Compliance
Abounding Potential for NCEs
A New Research Demonstrates Effectiveness of Gluconate in
Treating Neonatal Seizures
FDA Approves Epidiolex (Cannabidiol) - First Drug for Treating
Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome
Refractory Childhood Epilepsy & Pregnancy Epilepsy - Major
Concerns
Recent Approvals for Childhood Epilepsy: 2016-2019
Review of Anti-Epilepsy Drugs
Vimpat®
Keppra®
Lamictal
Tegretol®
Sabril®
Perampanel
Zonegran®
Topamax®
Trileptal®
Neurontin®
Lyrica®
Depakine®
CNS Pain Management
Market Overview
Treatment
Drugs Indicated for Pain Management
Select Phase III Ongoing Studies for Cancer Pain
Regional Overview
Players
Combination Therapies Gain Prominence
Key Trends in Chronic Pain Management
Neuropathic Pain Management: Market with High Potential
Select Phase III Ongoing Studies for Neuropathic Pain
Lyrica’s Generics Gain FDA Approval
Migraine Market: A Core Vertical in CNS Pain Management
Migraine Care: Select Patent Expiries (2013-2015)
Migraine Completed Phase III Studies: As of October 2019
Migraine Ongoing Phase III Studies: As of October 2019
Select Pain Management Drugs
Flupirtine
Lyrica
Oxycodone
Nucynta ER
Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors (mGluRs)
New Pain Management Drugs
Novartis Presents New Data for Aimovig
Reyvow, Eli Lilly’s Novel Migraine Drug with the Potential to
Lead the Global Migraine Medications Market
Three New Migraine Drugs Obtain FDA Approval
Eli Lilly’s Emgality Receives FDA Approval
Anti-Alzheimer’s
Market Overview
Global Alzheimer’s Prevalence by Age Group
Alzheimer’s Phase III Completed Studies
Alzheimer’s Phase III Ongoing Studies
Treatment for Alzheimer’s
Select Leading Drugs for Alzheimer’s Disease by Drug Category
Patent Expiries of Leading Alzheimer’s Drugs
Aducanumab Marches towards FDA Approval, Following being
Abondoned by Biogen a few Months Ago
The Clinical Trials for Aducanumab
Aducanumab: A Promising Drug Which would Revolutionalize the
Alzheimer’s Market
Alzheimer’s Drugs: A Market Plagued with Failures
Promising Compounds with Silver Lining
PRI-002 Gains Success in First Stage of Human Testing for
Alzheimer’s Disease
Updated FDA Standards Make Way for Increased Alzheimer?s Drug
Testing
Rising Discontinuation of BACE Programs for Alzheimer’s to
Dampen Market Growth
Rising Discontinuation of BACE Programs for Alzheimer’s to
Dampen Market Growth
Elenbecestat?s Phase 3 Trials Halted
Novel Drug Delivery Method to the Brain Discovered
Alzheimer’s Association Provides Grant to Longeveron
A Review of Select Anti-Alzheimer’s Drugs
Aricept
Exelon
Reminyl
Ebixa
Namenda
A Review of the Alzheimer’s disease
Alzheimer?s Effect on Brain
Causes for Alzheimer’s
Who Are at Risk?
Prevalence of Alzheimer?s Disease
Diagnosis of Alzheimer?s
Anti-Parkinson’s
Market Overview
Select Top Selling Drugs for Parkinson’s Disease
Nourianz, An Add-on Medication for Treating Episodes of
Parkinson?s Disease Secures FDA Approval
Recent Approvals
Novel Drug and a New Delivery Method for Restoring Brain Cells
in People Suffering from PD
Xadago - Add-On Therapy for Parkinson?s Disease
NUPLAZID® - The First and the Only Approved Drug for Psychosis
related to Parkinson?s disease
Parkinson?s Phase III Completed Studies: As of October 2019
Parkinson’s Ongoing Phase III Studies: As of October 2019
Select Anti-Parkinson?s Drugs
Levodopa
Dopamine Agonists
Mirapex
FDA Announces Imminent Discontinuation of Certain Formulations
of GSK?s Requip for PD and RSL Treatment
A Review of the Parkinson?s Disease
Prevalence
Symptoms
Causes
Diagnosis
Anti-Depressants
Market Overview
Anti-Depressant Market: Percentage Share Breakdown by
Depressive Disorder Type
Anti-Depressant Treatment
Select Top Selling Anti-Depressants in 2018
Select Antidepressants Drugs
Zoloft (Sertraline)
Cymbalta®
Prozac (Fluoxetine)
Effexor (Venlafaxine)
Paxil
Wellbutrin (Bupropion)
Recent Approvals of Anti-Depressants
Esketamine, the Fast Acting Drug for Depression from Janssen
Receives FDA Approval
Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Depressive Disorder: As of
October 2019
A Review of Depression
Prevalence of Depression
Causes of Depression
Types of Depressive Disorders
Available Treatment
Tricyclic Antidepressants
Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors
Lithium Salts
Working of Antidepressants
Ranking of Antidepressants in Terms of Efficacy
Types of Antidepressants
NMDA Receptor Antagonists
NMDA Receptor (NMDAR)
NMDA Receptor Agonists
Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitors
Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)
Workings of SSRIs
Safety Levels of SSRI Drugs
Adverse Effects of SSRI
Serotonin Noradrenaline Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)
Anti-Psychotics
Market Overview
Leading Atypical Antipsychotics for the Treatment of Schizophrenia
Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Schizophrenia: As of October 2019
Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Bipolar Disorder: As of October
2019
Select Anti-Psychotic Drugs
Zyprexa
Seroquel
Abilify
Clozaril
Risperdal
Risperdal® Consta®
Geodon
Invega Sustenna
Saphris
Latuda
A Review of Anti-Psychotics
Indications of Antipsychotics
An Effective Adjunctive Therapy
Off-label Uses
Efficacy - Marred by Lack of Evidence Base
Types of Antipsychotics
Difference between Typical and Atypical
Atypical Antipsychotics Up Against Typicals
Side Effects of Antipsychotics
Symptoms of Antipsychotics Withdrawal
Bipolar Disorder
Symptoms of Bipolar Disorder
Mood Episode - A Major Symptom
Manic Episode Vs Depressive Episode
Causes of Bipolar Disorder
Types of Bipolar Disorder
Co-morbidities of Bipolar Disorder
Schizophrenia
Prevalence by Gender
Symptoms of Schizophrenia
Causes of Schizophrenia
Other CNS Disorders (Multiple Sclerosis, Attention Deficit
Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and Insomnia)
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
List of Approved Drugs for MS
Patent Expiration Date/Year of the Major MS Drugs
Leading Multiple Sclerosis Drugs (2018): Sales in USD Million
New Approvals
Novartis Receives FDA Approval for Mayzent for Use in Multiple
Sclerosis
Mavenclad Gains FDA Approval
Celgene Files NDA for Ozanimod
Ocrevus - The First Approved Drug for Primary Progressive
Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS)
Multiple Sclerosis: Pipeline Analysis
Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Multiple Sclerosis: As of
October 2019
A Review of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Types of Multiple Sclerosis
Clinical Subtypes of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Prevalence of MS
Causes of MS
Myths Surrounding Multiple Sclerosis
Symptoms of MS
Diagnosis of MS
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Market Overview
Approved Drugs for ADHD: 2017
Sales of Vyvanse in 2018
Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for ADHD: As of October 2019
Select ADHD Drugs
Vyvanse
Concerta
Adderall
A Review of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Consequences of ADHD
What Leads to ADHD?
Insomnia
Overview
List of Approved Drugs for Insomnia
Pipeline Drugs for Insomnia: As of October 2019
Zolpidem
Eszopiclone
A Review of Insomnia
Prevalence of Insomnia
Therapies for Insomnia
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AbbVie Inc. (USA)
Alkermes Plc. (Ireland)
Allergan Plc. (Ireland)
AstraZeneca Plc. (UK)
BIAL Group (Portugal)
Bristol-Myers Squibb (USA)
Eisai Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (USA)
Eli Lilly and Co. (USA)
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
GlaxoSmithKline (UK)
H. Lundbeck A/S (Denmark)
Johnson & Johnson (USA)
Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
Merck & Co., Inc. (USA)
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (USA)
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Pfizer, Inc. (USA)
Purdue Pharma L.P. (USA)
Sanofi (France)
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)
UCB S.A., (Belgium)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Burgeoning Global Aging Populace, Longer Life Expectancy to
Drive CNS Demand
Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million
by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
Increased Spending on Prescription Drugs Bodes Well for the CNS
Therapeutics Market
Rising Healthcare Expenditure to Boost CNS Therapeutics Market
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries
for 2018
Growing Middle Class Population in Emerging Regions to Spur the
Market
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Growing Penetration of Generic Drugs Emerges as a Key Trait
Global Spending on Generic Drugs Vis-à-vis Branded Drugs (2019):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Spending by Drug
Category
Developments in CNS Drug Delivery Technologies Bode Well for
the CNS Drugs Market
Understanding of BBB Cell Biology & Its Positive Impact on
Epilepsy Drugs: A Case-in-Point
Pharma Companies: Seeking New Tools to Offset Pressure on Drug
Pipelines
Awareness Campaigns Launched by Pharma Companies to Benefit the
Market
Music and Memory Programs Positively Impact Alzheimer?s Disease
(AD) and Related Dementia (ADRD) Patients
New Method to Isolate Active Compounds Related to Alzheimers
from Plant Medicines
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
CNS Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Aging Population: A Strong Demographic Driver
North American Elderly Population by Age Group (1975-2050)
The Largest CNS Therapeutics Market Globally
Patent Expiries of Leading CNS Drugs in the US
Focus on Select Markets
Alzheimer?s Market
Anti-depressant Drugs
Usage of Antidepressants Surges in the US
Anti-Epilepsy Market
Epilepsy - A Major Concern for the Healthcare Industry
A Glance at Epilepsy Statistics
Anti-Epilepsy Drugs
The US Epilepsy Market: Patent Expiry of Select Major Drugs
Epilepsy in Children
Growing Competition from Generics
Pain Management Market
Consumers in the US Seek Different Options for Chronic Pain
Management
Neuropathic Pain Market
Anti-Psychotic Drugs Market
Mental Illnesses - Epidemiology
Facts & Figures
Lifetime Prevalence (%) of Bipolar Disorder in the US
Population by Age Group
Popular Antipsychotic Drugs in the US
Table 40: The US Anti-Psychotic Drugs Market by Indication:
(2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales
Surging Off-label Prescriptions
Generics Occupy Front Seat
Rising Antipsychotic Use among Children - A Cause of Concern
ADHD Market
Select Available ADHD Drugs in the US
The US ADHD Drugs Market by Drug Category (2019E): Market Share
Breakdown of Total Prescription Sales for Stimulants:
( Amphetamines and Methylphenidates) and Non-Stimulants
The US ADHD Drugs Market by Type (2019E): Market Share
Breakdown of Total Prescription Sales for Branded & Generic
Drugs Groups
Adult ADHD Drugs Continue to Widen their Share
The US ADHD Drugs Market by Drug Category (2019E): Percentage
Share Breakdown of Total Prescriptions for Adult & Pediatric
Patient Groups
Market Analytics
CANADA
CNS Diseases: Facts & Figures
JAPAN
CNS Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
CHINA
CNS Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
China: The Primary Market for CNS Drugs in Asia-Pacific
Select Anti-Schizophrenia Drugs Available in China
Other Available CNS Drugs in China
EUROPE
CNS Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
European Patent Expiries of Select CNS Drugs
Pain Management Market
Neuropathic Pain Market Witnesses Foray of Generics
Anti-Psychotics Market
Demand for Antipsychotics for Bipolar Disorder Upbeat
Ageing Population Boosts Demand
65+ Population as Percentage of Total Population for Major
Countries in Europe: As on June 2019
FRANCE
CNS Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
GERMANY
CNS Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
ITALY
Market Snapshots
UNITED KINGDOM
CNS Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
NICE Recommendations on CNS Therapeutics
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
CNS Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Growing Antipsychotics Market in Asia
