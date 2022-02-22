New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global CNS Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050565/?utm_source=GNW

Global CNS Therapeutics Market to Reach $132.1 Billion by 2024



Central Nervous System (CNS) disorder drugs comprise medications employed for treating diseases that impact the spinal cord or the brain. CNS disorders can be classified into pain drugs, neurology, and psychiatry. Neurological drugs treat ailments, such as Alzheimer`s disease, narcolepsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson`s disease, migraine, and epilepsy. Psychiatry drugs are generally used for schizophrenia, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), bipolar disorders, anxiety, and depression. Pain management drugs are employed for treating the pain associated with CNS disorders. Bipolar disorders, depression, anxiety, Alzheimer`s disease, epilepsy, and Parkinson`s disease are the common CNS disorders. Parkinson`s disease is degenerative and is characterized by bradykinesia, akinesia, tremor and rigidity, while epilepsy is a brain condition which results in reoccurring seizures. Such diseases are a result of autoimmune disorders, vascular disorders, trauma, tumors, and neurodegeneration.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for CNS Therapeutics is projected to reach US$132.1 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for CNS Therapeutics, accounting for an estimated 50.2% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$70 Billion by the end of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period.



The market is on a growth trajectory led by increasing incidence of CNS diseases, rapidly growing aging population, and rising healthcare expenditure. Unmet healthcare needs for detecting and treating CNS conditions brings to fore the untapped potential in the market. Presently, there exists increased demand for new laboratory tests to monitor CNS diseases and also an urgent requirement for developing safe and effective drugs that overthrow limitation of current generation drugs. Companies are therefore investing to develop novel drugs in the neurodegenerative segment. The industry has crossed some milestones in recent years with regard to developing therapies with relatively lesser side effects, convenient drug administration, and efficient performance, although major breakthroughs are still in pipeline. In addition to the reduction in prices in general as a result of patent expiries and the generication of the drugs market, the growing confidence in drug efficacy and clinical evidences is also offering a strong business case for these drugs.



Greater patient compliance as a result of increased awareness about the benefits of the drugs, such as improved quality of life and reduction/prevention of disease co-morbidity, will also help spur patient adherence to prescribed treatment regimes. Acceptance of new therapies and new classes of drugs will additionally benefit the market. In the anti-epilepsy market, for instance, GABA receptor modulators, sodium channel blockers, AMPA receptor antagonist, glutamate blocker, and CRMP-2 modulator, are growing in popularity. Government intervention, especially in developing countries, geared at improving healthcare infrastructure, also infuses confidence in sporting a bullish outlook for the CNS drugs market. Increasing attention towards regenerative therapies for CNS disorders is among the key trends in the market. Such therapies support in healing by replacing or regenerating tissues or human cells, or organs. Several regenerative therapies, such as growth factors, stem cells, and usage of matrix, such as hyaluronic acid, collagen, and fibrin, are emerging.



Therefore, several companies have been focusing on developing regenerative medicines, supported by product innovations and technological advancements. Several existing and new companies are also seen introducing effective medicines for the treatment of specific ailments. Strategic initiatives and partnerships, and launch of novel drugs are the other trends of the market. CNS drugs, specifically for neurodegenerative diseases, are set to become the next big healthcare movement over the coming decades, with Alzheimer`s and Parkinson`s diseases as the two most important therapeutic categories. Though there exists no curative medicine available at present, medications that provide partial relief from symptoms have gained momentum in the recent past. Growing aging population, rising life expectancy, rising incidences of Parkinson`s and Alzheimer`s diseases are the key growth drivers in the markets. Increased demand for combination therapies and growing usage of generics are important trends in the market. Introduction of new class of Alzheimer`s drugs, including anti-amyloid proteins, anti-tau proteins, cholinergic and nicotine receptor agonists, Neuro protective drugs, and GABA receptor modulators, will also help support growth in this space.



The market is also witnessing the launch of novel therapies for the treatment of Parkinson`s disease, such as adenosine and andrenergic agonists, glutamate receptor modulators, and dopamine receptor agonists. Other disease conditions propelling increases in CNS prescriptions, although to a lesser extent, include pain manifestations, psychiatric disorders (schizophrenia, sleep disorders, depression and anxiety), cerebrovascular disorders, stroke, seizures, cognitive and memory disorders, and ailments caused due to injuries and physical trauma.

Select Competitors (Total 181 Featured) -

AbbVie Inc.

Alkermes Plc.

Allergan Plc.

AstraZeneca Plc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

H. Lundbeck A/S

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Novartis AG

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Sanofi

Shire Plc

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

UCB Group







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Central Nervous System (CNS) Therapeutics: A Prelude

CNS Therapeutics Exhibit Robust Opportunities amidst Rising

Incidence of CNS Disorders

List of FDA Approved CNS Drugs: 2019

List of FDA Approved CNS Drugs: 2018

Patent Expiries of Major Drugs Exert Downward Pressure on the

Global CNS Market

Patent Expiries of Leading CNS Drugs: 2008-2022

Developed Markets to Maintain their Dominance

Developing Market to Drive the Market Momentum

CNS Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET ANALYSIS BY THERAPEUTIC CATEGORY

Anti-Epilepsy Market

Global Market Overview

Regional Landscape

Developed Countries Account for a Major Share of Epilepsy

Treatment

Developing Countries Struggle with Low Treatment Rates

New Approvals (2019 and 2018)

Disease Overview

Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown

for Idiopathic and Symptomatic Epilepsy

Symptomatic Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2019): Percentage Share

Breakdown of Congenital, Degenerative, Infective, Neoplastic,

Trauma, and Vascular Epilepsy

High Unmet Needs Offer Scope for Market Growth

Treatment

Anti-Epileptic Drugs (AEDs) by Generic Name and Brand Names

Leading Anti-Epileptic Drugs

Leading Anti-Epileptic Drugs and Their Mechanism of Action

Patent Expiries of Major Anti-Epilepsy Drugs

FDA’s New Policy for AED Drugs to Bolster Market Growth

AAN Updated Guidelines on New AEDs Use for Treating New Onset

Epilepsy (2019)

Select Currently Available Epilepsy Drugs

Select Anti-Epilepsy Drugs (AEDs) in Phase III Trials

Innovative Drugs Needed for Better Treatment Compliance

Abounding Potential for NCEs

A New Research Demonstrates Effectiveness of Gluconate in

Treating Neonatal Seizures

FDA Approves Epidiolex (Cannabidiol) - First Drug for Treating

Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome

Refractory Childhood Epilepsy & Pregnancy Epilepsy - Major

Concerns

Recent Approvals for Childhood Epilepsy: 2016-2019

Review of Anti-Epilepsy Drugs

Vimpat®

Keppra®

Lamictal

Tegretol®

Sabril®

Perampanel

Zonegran®

Topamax®

Trileptal®

Neurontin®

Lyrica®

Depakine®

CNS Pain Management

Market Overview

Treatment

Drugs Indicated for Pain Management

Select Phase III Ongoing Studies for Cancer Pain

Regional Overview

Players

Combination Therapies Gain Prominence

Key Trends in Chronic Pain Management

Neuropathic Pain Management: Market with High Potential

Select Phase III Ongoing Studies for Neuropathic Pain

Lyrica’s Generics Gain FDA Approval

Migraine Market: A Core Vertical in CNS Pain Management

Migraine Care: Select Patent Expiries (2013-2015)

Migraine Completed Phase III Studies: As of October 2019

Migraine Ongoing Phase III Studies: As of October 2019

Select Pain Management Drugs

Flupirtine

Lyrica

Oxycodone

Nucynta ER

Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors (mGluRs)

New Pain Management Drugs

Novartis Presents New Data for Aimovig

Reyvow, Eli Lilly’s Novel Migraine Drug with the Potential to

Lead the Global Migraine Medications Market

Three New Migraine Drugs Obtain FDA Approval

Eli Lilly’s Emgality Receives FDA Approval

Anti-Alzheimer’s

Market Overview

Global Alzheimer’s Prevalence by Age Group

Alzheimer’s Phase III Completed Studies

Alzheimer’s Phase III Ongoing Studies

Treatment for Alzheimer’s

Select Leading Drugs for Alzheimer’s Disease by Drug Category

Patent Expiries of Leading Alzheimer’s Drugs

Aducanumab Marches towards FDA Approval, Following being

Abondoned by Biogen a few Months Ago

The Clinical Trials for Aducanumab

Aducanumab: A Promising Drug Which would Revolutionalize the

Alzheimer’s Market

Alzheimer’s Drugs: A Market Plagued with Failures

Promising Compounds with Silver Lining

PRI-002 Gains Success in First Stage of Human Testing for

Alzheimer’s Disease

Updated FDA Standards Make Way for Increased Alzheimer?s Drug

Testing

Rising Discontinuation of BACE Programs for Alzheimer’s to

Dampen Market Growth

Rising Discontinuation of BACE Programs for Alzheimer’s to

Dampen Market Growth

Elenbecestat?s Phase 3 Trials Halted

Novel Drug Delivery Method to the Brain Discovered

Alzheimer’s Association Provides Grant to Longeveron

A Review of Select Anti-Alzheimer’s Drugs

Aricept

Exelon

Reminyl

Ebixa

Namenda

A Review of the Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer?s Effect on Brain

Causes for Alzheimer’s

Who Are at Risk?

Prevalence of Alzheimer?s Disease

Diagnosis of Alzheimer?s

Anti-Parkinson’s

Market Overview

Select Top Selling Drugs for Parkinson’s Disease

Nourianz, An Add-on Medication for Treating Episodes of

Parkinson?s Disease Secures FDA Approval

Recent Approvals

Novel Drug and a New Delivery Method for Restoring Brain Cells

in People Suffering from PD

Xadago - Add-On Therapy for Parkinson?s Disease

NUPLAZID® - The First and the Only Approved Drug for Psychosis

related to Parkinson?s disease

Parkinson?s Phase III Completed Studies: As of October 2019

Parkinson’s Ongoing Phase III Studies: As of October 2019

Select Anti-Parkinson?s Drugs

Levodopa

Dopamine Agonists

Mirapex

FDA Announces Imminent Discontinuation of Certain Formulations

of GSK?s Requip for PD and RSL Treatment

A Review of the Parkinson?s Disease

Prevalence

Symptoms

Causes

Diagnosis

Anti-Depressants

Market Overview

Anti-Depressant Market: Percentage Share Breakdown by

Depressive Disorder Type

Anti-Depressant Treatment

Select Top Selling Anti-Depressants in 2018

Select Antidepressants Drugs

Zoloft (Sertraline)

Cymbalta®

Prozac (Fluoxetine)

Effexor (Venlafaxine)

Paxil

Wellbutrin (Bupropion)

Recent Approvals of Anti-Depressants

Esketamine, the Fast Acting Drug for Depression from Janssen

Receives FDA Approval

Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Depressive Disorder: As of

October 2019

A Review of Depression

Prevalence of Depression

Causes of Depression

Types of Depressive Disorders

Available Treatment

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors

Lithium Salts

Working of Antidepressants

Ranking of Antidepressants in Terms of Efficacy

Types of Antidepressants

NMDA Receptor Antagonists

NMDA Receptor (NMDAR)

NMDA Receptor Agonists

Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitors

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

Workings of SSRIs

Safety Levels of SSRI Drugs

Adverse Effects of SSRI

Serotonin Noradrenaline Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

Anti-Psychotics

Market Overview

Leading Atypical Antipsychotics for the Treatment of Schizophrenia

Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Schizophrenia: As of October 2019

Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Bipolar Disorder: As of October

2019

Select Anti-Psychotic Drugs

Zyprexa

Seroquel

Abilify

Clozaril

Risperdal

Risperdal® Consta®

Geodon

Invega Sustenna

Saphris

Latuda

A Review of Anti-Psychotics

Indications of Antipsychotics

An Effective Adjunctive Therapy

Off-label Uses

Efficacy - Marred by Lack of Evidence Base

Types of Antipsychotics

Difference between Typical and Atypical

Atypical Antipsychotics Up Against Typicals

Side Effects of Antipsychotics

Symptoms of Antipsychotics Withdrawal

Bipolar Disorder

Symptoms of Bipolar Disorder

Mood Episode - A Major Symptom

Manic Episode Vs Depressive Episode

Causes of Bipolar Disorder

Types of Bipolar Disorder

Co-morbidities of Bipolar Disorder

Schizophrenia

Prevalence by Gender

Symptoms of Schizophrenia

Causes of Schizophrenia

Other CNS Disorders (Multiple Sclerosis, Attention Deficit

Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and Insomnia)

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

List of Approved Drugs for MS

Patent Expiration Date/Year of the Major MS Drugs

Leading Multiple Sclerosis Drugs (2018): Sales in USD Million

New Approvals

Novartis Receives FDA Approval for Mayzent for Use in Multiple

Sclerosis

Mavenclad Gains FDA Approval

Celgene Files NDA for Ozanimod

Ocrevus - The First Approved Drug for Primary Progressive

Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS)

Multiple Sclerosis: Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Multiple Sclerosis: As of

October 2019

A Review of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Types of Multiple Sclerosis

Clinical Subtypes of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Prevalence of MS

Causes of MS

Myths Surrounding Multiple Sclerosis

Symptoms of MS

Diagnosis of MS

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Market Overview

Approved Drugs for ADHD: 2017

Sales of Vyvanse in 2018

Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for ADHD: As of October 2019

Select ADHD Drugs

Vyvanse

Concerta

Adderall

A Review of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Consequences of ADHD

What Leads to ADHD?

Insomnia

Overview

List of Approved Drugs for Insomnia

Pipeline Drugs for Insomnia: As of October 2019

Zolpidem

Eszopiclone

A Review of Insomnia

Prevalence of Insomnia

Therapies for Insomnia



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AbbVie Inc. (USA)

Alkermes Plc. (Ireland)

Allergan Plc. (Ireland)

AstraZeneca Plc. (UK)

BIAL Group (Portugal)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (USA)

Eisai Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (USA)

Eli Lilly and Co. (USA)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

GlaxoSmithKline (UK)

H. Lundbeck A/S (Denmark)

Johnson & Johnson (USA)

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

Merck & Co., Inc. (USA)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (USA)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Pfizer, Inc. (USA)

Purdue Pharma L.P. (USA)

Sanofi (France)

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

UCB S.A., (Belgium)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Burgeoning Global Aging Populace, Longer Life Expectancy to

Drive CNS Demand

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million

by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Increased Spending on Prescription Drugs Bodes Well for the CNS

Therapeutics Market

Rising Healthcare Expenditure to Boost CNS Therapeutics Market

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries

for 2018

Growing Middle Class Population in Emerging Regions to Spur the

Market

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Growing Penetration of Generic Drugs Emerges as a Key Trait

Global Spending on Generic Drugs Vis-à-vis Branded Drugs (2019):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Spending by Drug

Category

Developments in CNS Drug Delivery Technologies Bode Well for

the CNS Drugs Market

Understanding of BBB Cell Biology & Its Positive Impact on

Epilepsy Drugs: A Case-in-Point

Pharma Companies: Seeking New Tools to Offset Pressure on Drug

Pipelines

Awareness Campaigns Launched by Pharma Companies to Benefit the

Market

Music and Memory Programs Positively Impact Alzheimer?s Disease

(AD) and Related Dementia (ADRD) Patients

New Method to Isolate Active Compounds Related to Alzheimers

from Plant Medicines



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CNS

Therapeutics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for CNS Therapeutics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for CNS Therapeutics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pain

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Pain Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Pain Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Psychotics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Anti-Psychotics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Psychotics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Depressants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Anti-Depressants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Depressants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Epilepsy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Anti-Epilepsy by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Epilepsy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Alzheimer`s by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Anti-Alzheimer`s by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Alzheimer`s by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Parkinson`s by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Anti-Parkinson`s by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Parkinson`s by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

CNS Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Aging Population: A Strong Demographic Driver

North American Elderly Population by Age Group (1975-2050)

The Largest CNS Therapeutics Market Globally

Patent Expiries of Leading CNS Drugs in the US

Focus on Select Markets

Alzheimer?s Market

Anti-depressant Drugs

Usage of Antidepressants Surges in the US

Anti-Epilepsy Market

Epilepsy - A Major Concern for the Healthcare Industry

A Glance at Epilepsy Statistics

Anti-Epilepsy Drugs

The US Epilepsy Market: Patent Expiry of Select Major Drugs

Epilepsy in Children

Growing Competition from Generics

Pain Management Market

Consumers in the US Seek Different Options for Chronic Pain

Management

Neuropathic Pain Market

Anti-Psychotic Drugs Market

Mental Illnesses - Epidemiology

Facts & Figures

Lifetime Prevalence (%) of Bipolar Disorder in the US

Population by Age Group

Popular Antipsychotic Drugs in the US

Table 40: The US Anti-Psychotic Drugs Market by Indication:

(2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales

Surging Off-label Prescriptions

Generics Occupy Front Seat

Rising Antipsychotic Use among Children - A Cause of Concern

ADHD Market

Select Available ADHD Drugs in the US

The US ADHD Drugs Market by Drug Category (2019E): Market Share

Breakdown of Total Prescription Sales for Stimulants:

( Amphetamines and Methylphenidates) and Non-Stimulants

The US ADHD Drugs Market by Type (2019E): Market Share

Breakdown of Total Prescription Sales for Branded & Generic

Drugs Groups

Adult ADHD Drugs Continue to Widen their Share

The US ADHD Drugs Market by Drug Category (2019E): Percentage

Share Breakdown of Total Prescriptions for Adult & Pediatric

Patient Groups

Market Analytics

Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CNS

Therapeutics by Segment - Pain Management, Anti-Psychotics,

Anti-Depressants, Anti-Epilepsy, Anti-Alzheimer`s,

Anti-Parkinson`s and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for CNS Therapeutics by Segment -

Pain Management, Anti-Psychotics, Anti-Depressants,

Anti-Epilepsy, Anti-Alzheimer`s, Anti-Parkinson`s and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for CNS Therapeutics by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pain

Management, Anti-Psychotics, Anti-Depressants, Anti-Epilepsy,

Anti-Alzheimer`s, Anti-Parkinson`s and Other Segments for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

CNS Diseases: Facts & Figures

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CNS

Therapeutics by Segment - Pain Management, Anti-Psychotics,

Anti-Depressants, Anti-Epilepsy, Anti-Alzheimer`s,

Anti-Parkinson`s and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for CNS Therapeutics by

Segment - Pain Management, Anti-Psychotics, Anti-Depressants,

Anti-Epilepsy, Anti-Alzheimer`s, Anti-Parkinson`s and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for CNS Therapeutics by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pain

Management, Anti-Psychotics, Anti-Depressants, Anti-Epilepsy,

Anti-Alzheimer`s, Anti-Parkinson`s and Other Segments for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

CNS Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CNS

Therapeutics by Segment - Pain Management, Anti-Psychotics,

Anti-Depressants, Anti-Epilepsy, Anti-Alzheimer`s,

Anti-Parkinson`s and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for CNS Therapeutics by Segment -

Pain Management, Anti-Psychotics, Anti-Depressants,

Anti-Epilepsy, Anti-Alzheimer`s, Anti-Parkinson`s and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for CNS Therapeutics by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pain

Management, Anti-Psychotics, Anti-Depressants, Anti-Epilepsy,

Anti-Alzheimer`s, Anti-Parkinson`s and Other Segments for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

CNS Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

China: The Primary Market for CNS Drugs in Asia-Pacific

Select Anti-Schizophrenia Drugs Available in China

Other Available CNS Drugs in China

Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CNS

Therapeutics by Segment - Pain Management, Anti-Psychotics,

Anti-Depressants, Anti-Epilepsy, Anti-Alzheimer`s,

Anti-Parkinson`s and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 35: China Historic Review for CNS Therapeutics by Segment -

Pain Management, Anti-Psychotics, Anti-Depressants,

Anti-Epilepsy, Anti-Alzheimer`s, Anti-Parkinson`s and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: China 15-Year Perspective for CNS Therapeutics by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pain

Management, Anti-Psychotics, Anti-Depressants, Anti-Epilepsy,

Anti-Alzheimer`s, Anti-Parkinson`s and Other Segments for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

CNS Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

European Patent Expiries of Select CNS Drugs

Pain Management Market

Neuropathic Pain Market Witnesses Foray of Generics

Anti-Psychotics Market

Demand for Antipsychotics for Bipolar Disorder Upbeat

Ageing Population Boosts Demand

65+ Population as Percentage of Total Population for Major

Countries in Europe: As on June 2019

Table 37: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CNS

Therapeutics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 38: Europe Historic Review for CNS Therapeutics by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for CNS Therapeutics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CNS

Therapeutics by Segment - Pain Management, Anti-Psychotics,

Anti-Depressants, Anti-Epilepsy, Anti-Alzheimer`s,

Anti-Parkinson`s and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 41: Europe Historic Review for CNS Therapeutics by

Segment - Pain Management, Anti-Psychotics, Anti-Depressants,

Anti-Epilepsy, Anti-Alzheimer`s, Anti-Parkinson`s and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Europe 15-Year Perspective for CNS Therapeutics by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pain

Management, Anti-Psychotics, Anti-Depressants, Anti-Epilepsy,

Anti-Alzheimer`s, Anti-Parkinson`s and Other Segments for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

CNS Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 43: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CNS

Therapeutics by Segment - Pain Management, Anti-Psychotics,

Anti-Depressants, Anti-Epilepsy, Anti-Alzheimer`s,

Anti-Parkinson`s and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 44: France Historic Review for CNS Therapeutics by

Segment - Pain Management, Anti-Psychotics, Anti-Depressants,

Anti-Epilepsy, Anti-Alzheimer`s, Anti-Parkinson`s and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: France 15-Year Perspective for CNS Therapeutics by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pain

Management, Anti-Psychotics, Anti-Depressants, Anti-Epilepsy,

Anti-Alzheimer`s, Anti-Parkinson`s and Other Segments for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

CNS Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

CNS Therapeutics by Segment - Pain Management, Anti-Psychotics,

Anti-Depressants, Anti-Epilepsy, Anti-Alzheimer`s,

Anti-Parkinson`s and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 47: Germany Historic Review for CNS Therapeutics by

Segment - Pain Management, Anti-Psychotics, Anti-Depressants,

Anti-Epilepsy, Anti-Alzheimer`s, Anti-Parkinson`s and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Germany 15-Year Perspective for CNS Therapeutics by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pain

Management, Anti-Psychotics, Anti-Depressants, Anti-Epilepsy,

Anti-Alzheimer`s, Anti-Parkinson`s and Other Segments for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Market Snapshots

Table 49: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CNS

Therapeutics by Segment - Pain Management, Anti-Psychotics,

Anti-Depressants, Anti-Epilepsy, Anti-Alzheimer`s,

Anti-Parkinson`s and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 50: Italy Historic Review for CNS Therapeutics by Segment -

Pain Management, Anti-Psychotics, Anti-Depressants,

Anti-Epilepsy, Anti-Alzheimer`s, Anti-Parkinson`s and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Italy 15-Year Perspective for CNS Therapeutics by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pain

Management, Anti-Psychotics, Anti-Depressants, Anti-Epilepsy,

Anti-Alzheimer`s, Anti-Parkinson`s and Other Segments for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

CNS Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

NICE Recommendations on CNS Therapeutics

Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CNS

Therapeutics by Segment - Pain Management, Anti-Psychotics,

Anti-Depressants, Anti-Epilepsy, Anti-Alzheimer`s,

Anti-Parkinson`s and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 53: UK Historic Review for CNS Therapeutics by Segment -

Pain Management, Anti-Psychotics, Anti-Depressants,

Anti-Epilepsy, Anti-Alzheimer`s, Anti-Parkinson`s and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: UK 15-Year Perspective for CNS Therapeutics by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pain

Management, Anti-Psychotics, Anti-Depressants, Anti-Epilepsy,

Anti-Alzheimer`s, Anti-Parkinson`s and Other Segments for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 55: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CNS

Therapeutics by Segment - Pain Management, Anti-Psychotics,

Anti-Depressants, Anti-Epilepsy, Anti-Alzheimer`s,

Anti-Parkinson`s and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 56: Spain Historic Review for CNS Therapeutics by Segment -

Pain Management, Anti-Psychotics, Anti-Depressants,

Anti-Epilepsy, Anti-Alzheimer`s, Anti-Parkinson`s and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Spain 15-Year Perspective for CNS Therapeutics by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pain

Management, Anti-Psychotics, Anti-Depressants, Anti-Epilepsy,

Anti-Alzheimer`s, Anti-Parkinson`s and Other Segments for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 58: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CNS

Therapeutics by Segment - Pain Management, Anti-Psychotics,

Anti-Depressants, Anti-Epilepsy, Anti-Alzheimer`s,

Anti-Parkinson`s and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 59: Russia Historic Review for CNS Therapeutics by

Segment - Pain Management, Anti-Psychotics, Anti-Depressants,

Anti-Epilepsy, Anti-Alzheimer`s, Anti-Parkinson`s and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Russia 15-Year Perspective for CNS Therapeutics by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pain

Management, Anti-Psychotics, Anti-Depressants, Anti-Epilepsy,

Anti-Alzheimer`s, Anti-Parkinson`s and Other Segments for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 61: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for CNS Therapeutics by Segment - Pain Management,

Anti-Psychotics, Anti-Depressants, Anti-Epilepsy,

Anti-Alzheimer`s, Anti-Parkinson`s and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Rest of Europe Historic Review for CNS Therapeutics

by Segment - Pain Management, Anti-Psychotics,

Anti-Depressants, Anti-Epilepsy, Anti-Alzheimer`s,

Anti-Parkinson`s and Other Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for CNS

Therapeutics by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pain Management, Anti-Psychotics, Anti-Depressants,

Anti-Epilepsy, Anti-Alzheimer`s, Anti-Parkinson`s and Other

Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

CNS Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Growing Antipsychotics Market in Asia



