INFINITE CBD™ REINVENTS BRAND EXPERIENCE

Lakewood, CO, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Answering the call of an ever-growing and ever broader clientele, Infinite CBD™ is embarking on an intrepid top-to-tail reinvention; a completely reimagined product line and a streamlined online buying experience, unheard of in the industry. This is a white-knuckle move — reinventing an entire brand from end to end; product line, website, and all. But in many ways, less a do-over and more a culmination of years of hard work and careful planning.

Infinite has been in research and development, iterating hundreds of formulations and product types, for the past five years — all in a quest for the perfect balance of quality, selection, and user experience. The goal was not only to hone in on a product lineup that made for satisfied customers, but also to make the buying experience itself simpler and more transparent than anything that currently exists.

CEO and co-founder John Ramsay had this to say: “Our focus has been to increase the overall user experience. Easier ordering. Faster shipping. Better ingredients that you can feel.”

Post-launch, the Infinite CBD™ customer can expect a simplified user journey that will leave them feeling empowered, informed and paired up with the perfect product for their needs. The new website will walk customers through the decision-making process, informing them as they go and ultimately boiling down an entire product line to four simple questions.

Newly launched in early February with over 50 new products, the new line expands the overall scope of offerings from Infinite including improved versions of classic Gummies, Tinctures, Capsules and Topicals. The new products will feature formulations for overall Wellness, Energy, Relaxation and Focus. There’s even an improved formulation for four-legged friends — yes, even the family pet can benefit from Infinite’s innovative, need-based approach to CBD formulations. Additional products will follow in the coming months to tackle additional use cases.

