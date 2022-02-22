New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Gaming Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050558/?utm_source=GNW
Global Mobile Gaming Market to Reach $153.5 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mobile Gaming estimated at US$71.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$153.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 11.5% over the period 2020-2027. Smartphone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.6% CAGR and reach US$139.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tablet segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR
The Mobile Gaming market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$48 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.6% and 9.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 160 Featured) -
- Activision Blizzard Inc.
- CyberAgent Inc.
- Electronic Arts, Inc.
- GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NetEase Inc.
- Niantic Inc.
- Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- The Walt Disney Co.
- Ubisoft Entertainment
- Nintendo
- Zynga
- TakeTwo Interactive
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Mobile Game Downloads from App Store and Google Play in
billion: H12020 Vs H12019
World Witnesses an Increase in Mobile Playtime During the Lockdown
Percentage of Internet Users Playing Video Games by Device:
April 2020
To Cope With the Pandemic, Sequestered People Around the Globe
Escape to Gaming: Average Increase in Time Spent on Video
Games (In %) Feb-to-Apr-2020
Amidst COVID-19 Crisis, Gaming Industry Adapts to Remote
Working Approach
Mobile Gaming - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Long-Term Implications for Gaming Industry
Mobile Gaming: A High Growth Market
Gaming Industry by Segment: 2020E
Outlook
Chinese Influence on Global Gaming Market
Demographic Profile of Mobile Gamers
Global Mobile Gaming Market: Percentage Breakdown of Gamers by
Gender for 2019
Global Mobile Gaming Market: Percentage Breakdown of Number of
Gamers by Age Group for 2019
Mobile Gaming Market: A Competitive Perspective
Comparatively Low Entry Barriers Invite Scores of New Companies
Consolidation of Mobile Game Publishers
Leading Companies in the Global Mobile Games Market
Top Mobile Games Ranked by Revenues for January 2020
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Augmented Reality Enters the Mobile Gaming Space
Leading AR Categories on iOS: 2019
VR Gaming Market: % of Consumers Wanting Application of VR to
Games by Generation for 2019
VR Solutions Market in Gaming Sector: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Revenue by Device Platform for 2015 and 2019
Mobile Cloud Gaming: The New Paradigm
Monetization of Mobile Games
Cross-Platform Gaming Gains Traction
Growing Interest in Online Gambling Triggers Rapid Growth in
Mobile Casino Apps
?Hyper-Casual? Games Gain Popularity
Other Popular Trends in Mobile Gaming
Mobile/Wireless Gaming Software Downloads: A High Growth Market
Segment
5G: Game-Changer for Mobile Gaming Industry
5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2021
Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019
and 2025
Micro Gaming Studios & Independent Developers Gain Presence
Continued Rise in Mobile Phone Users Drives Mobile Gaming
Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Foster Growth in Mobile Gaming Market
Opportunity Indicators
Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016
-2020
Share of Mobile Phones of the Total Internet Time: 2014-2020E
Percentage of Internet Users Using Mobile Phone Apps by Type
Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category for 2019
