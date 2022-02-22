Chinook Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at 4th Annual Chronic Kidney Disease Drug Development Summit

SEATTLE, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced upcoming presentations at the 4th Annual Chronic Kidney Disease Drug Development (CKD) Summit in Boston from March 1 - 3, 2022.



Chinook will participate in the following panel and presentations:

Panel Discussion: Challenges & Opportunities in Drug Development for Rare Kidney Diseases • Precision medicine in rare kidney disease drug development • Strategies in selecting endpoints for regulatory approval • Partnering with patient advocacy groups and registries Date/Time: Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 4:00 pm EST Participant: Andrew King, DVM, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Chinook Therapeutics Presentation: AFFINITY: A Phase 2 Basket Trial to Study the Safety & Efficacy of Atrasentan in Multiple Proteinuric Glomerular Diseases • Evolving opportunities in developing basket trials to accelerate efforts to tailor effective therapies to different disease subgroup of patients most likely to respond • Optimizing clinical trial procedures and infrastructure • Assessing patient inclusion criteria to optimize data Date/Time: Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 1:00 pm EST Presenter: Marianne Camargo, MD, MSCR, Senior Medical Director of Chinook Therapeutics Presentation: Neutralization of APRIL with BION-1301: A Targeted, Potentially Disease-Modifying Approach to IgA Nephropathy • Learn how excess production of galactose-deficient IgA1 (Gd-IgA1) by IgA secreting plasma cells is considered the initiating pathogenic event (Hit 1) in IgAN • Hear about A PRoliferation Inducing Ligand (APRIL), a TNF-family cytokine that drives IgA class-switching, survival of IgA-secreting plasma cells and stimulates Gd-IgA1 secretion • Explore how BION-1301, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks APRIL, has demonstrated initial validation of this targeted mechanism in patients with IgAN in a Phase 1/2 clinical study Date/Time: Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 5:00 pm EST Participant: Andrew King, DVM, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Chinook Therapeutics

For more information on these and other presentations, please visit the CKD Summit website.



About Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook’s product candidates are being investigated in rare, severe chronic kidney disorders with opportunities for well-defined clinical pathways. Chinook’s lead program is atrasentan, a phase 3 endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases. BION-1301, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody is being evaluated in a phase 1/2 trial for IgA nephropathy. In addition, Chinook is advancing CHK-336, an oral small molecule LDHA inhibitor for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria, as well as research programs for other rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. Chinook is building its pipeline by leveraging insights in kidney single cell RNA sequencing, human-derived organoids and new translational models, to discover and develop therapeutics with differentiating mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. To learn more, visit www.chinooktx.com.