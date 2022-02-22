Lincoln Tech’s Columbia, MD Campus Returns to Regular Class Schedule

Parsippany, NJ, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, announced that the Columbia, MD campus will return to regular class schedules beginning Tuesday, February 22 at 1pm following a fire that occurred on the roof of an adjacent business on Sunday, February 20. The fire started in the electrical system on the roof’s solar panel grid. The fire was contained to a small section of the roof and did not spread to the interior of the building. The Howard County Fire Department’s Fire Inspection Team completed an inspection of the building and approved the safe return of all students and staff to the campus.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

