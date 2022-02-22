English Finnish

Uponor Corporation’s Annual Review 2021 published

Uponor Corporation’s Annual Review 2021 has been published today.

The Annual Review consists of information for shareholders, Report by the Board of Directors, consolidated financial statements, parent company financial statements and Auditor’s report.

In accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements, Uponor publishes the Annual Review as an XHTML file. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements of the consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL markups. The audit firm KPMG has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Uponor’s ESEF Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000.

The Annual Review is attached to this release in both XHTML and PDF formats. Both file formats can also be found from the company’s website at www.uponorgroup.com > Media > Reports and presentations. Additionally, Uponor publishes a separate Sustainability Review during week 9, and it can be read also from the same place at the company’s website.

Uponor in brief

Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2021, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.3 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com

