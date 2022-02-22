New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Battery Chargers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06049987/?utm_source=GNW
Global Battery Chargers Market to Reach $32 Billion by 2026
A battery charger is a device used to induce energy into a cell or battery by forcing an electric current through the cell or battery. Battery chargers or electric voltage converters transform alternating current into direct current. Battery chargers consume high voltage AC power and convert them into low voltage DC power to charge all rechargeable batteries. The power in battery chargers is adjusted higher or lower than the battery power. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Battery Chargers estimated at US$21 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period. OEM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.5% CAGR to reach US$22.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Replacement segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.5% share of the global Battery Chargers market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2026
The Battery Chargers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$7.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Over the years, continuous rise in the production and sales of battery-driven electronic products and equipment, and the development of an entirely new class of battery technologies has spurred growth in the global battery chargers market. Rising energy storage needs of electronic devices/equipment used in major end-use markets including automotive, industrial, information technology, telecommunications, and consumer electronics constitutes a major growth driver for the battery chargers market. Rapid advances in rechargeable battery technology in line with manufacturers` relentless focus on infusing new functional characteristics and manufacture them in smaller and lighter formats is having a significant impact on battery chargers market.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Batteries and Battery Chargers: An Introduction
Categories of Battery Chargers
Battery Charging Phases
Product Issues
Application Sectors
Battery Chargers: A Market Perspective
Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Recent Market Activity
Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Charger: A Fast Growing
Application Market
Positive Economic Outlook Keeps Market Sentiment Intact
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/
Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Battery Chargers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Price: A Key Influencing Factor
Opportunities for Battery Chargers Market in Asia
Outsourcing Trend Catches Up Battery Chargers
Charger Repurchase Intervals: A Key Influencing Factor
Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices Lends Traction to
Market Growth
Charging Solutions for Smartphones
Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic
Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022
Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025
Popularity of Solar Mobile Phone Chargers Rides On the Strength
of the Green Trend
Mobile Device Chargers Market: Characterized by High Competition
Select Emerging Trends in Battery Charging Technology
Best Rechargeable Battery Chargers
Popular Portable Chargers
Select Power Banks
Select Innovative Charging Technologies: Commercialized and
Developmental
Product Innovations and Technology Developments Steer the Momentum
Trends in Product Design
Fast Charging: A Glance into Future Developments
A Review of Developments in Battery Designs for Faster Charging
Rising Demand for Rechargeable Lithium Batteries Enthuses
Chargers Market
Applications of Lithium-Ion Batteries
World Lithium-Ion Battery Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales by Application
Use of Li-Ion Batteries in Smart Electricity Grid Systems
Extends New Opportunities
Electric Vehicles: A Significant Opportunity for Li-ion
Batteries Market
Global EV Sales (In Million Units) by Region for the Years
2019, 2025 & 2030
Growing Demand for NiMH Batteries Enthralls Chargers Market
Sustained Demand for Alkaline Batteries: A Challenge for
Battery Chargers Market
Fuel Cell Battery Chargers: Yet to Become Practical
Huge Potential for Rechargeable Batteries in EVs Augurs Well
for Battery Chargers
Government Promotion to Drive Growth in EV Chargers Market
Innovative Charger Designs Emerge for Motorcycles and Cars
Wireless Chargers: The Latest Buzzword
Wireless Chargers to Gain Significant Adoption
Long-Distance Energy Transfer: Key Focus Area for Technology
Developers
A Peek into Wireless Charging Technologies
Wireless Charging Catches Attention of Car Companies
Rising Interest in Fast Chargers for Auto and Smartphone
Applications
Future Looks Promising for Green Battery Chargers
Smart Chargers Steadily Gaining Ground
CEC Mandate on Battery Chargers: Reducing Energy Wastage while
Charging
Regulatory Overview

