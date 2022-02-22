Global Ceramic Ball Bearings Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceramic Ball Bearings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ceramic ball bearings market reached a value of US$ 1,132 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,752 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Ceramic ball bearings are currently gaining traction around the world as they are superior and more durable than stainless-steel bearings in various aspects. Ceramic ball bearings require less energy owing to their high speed that aids in reducing friction. Moreover, they also offer high dimensional stability; have smoother and rounder surfaces; and provide the low density and optimum resistance against heat and corrosion. Owing to these advantages offered by ceramic ball bearings, they are widely replacing conventional ball bearings in various applications. Nowadays, hybrid ceramic ball bearings are available in different sizes, specifically designed as per the requirement of the industry to minimize the risk of costly repairs and reduce operating costs



Ceramic ball bearings are significantly lighter and harder compared to their metal counterparts. They do not rust and can self-lubricate and operate at faster speeds. Also, these ball bearings can tolerate intense physical impact and perform exceptionally well when subjected to harsh conditions such as in high corrosion environments, lack of lubrication and elevated temperatures.

Other than this, they have excellent electrical insulation properties, which lessen the menace of electrical erosion and seizure of the rolling elements. Owing to this, these bearings are widely employed in passenger cars, commercial vehicles and numerous automobile components. Besides this, manufacturers have improved the performance of ball bearings by using the advanced seal, lightweight materials and lubrication technologies. These advancements have created vast opportunities for the leading players operating in the industry



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global ceramic ball bearings market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on raw material, product type and application



Breakup by Raw Material:

Zirconium Oxide

Silicon Nitride

Others

Ceramic Ball bearings made from silicon nitride currently exhibits a clear dominance in the market as they have a low-density, and better strength and toughness as compared to the ball bearings made from other materials



Breakup by Product Type:

Hybrid Ceramic Ball Bearings

Full Ceramic Ball Bearings

At present, hybrid ceramic ball bearings represent the most preferred product type owing to their availability in a variety of styles and sizes, such as angular contact bearings, radial bearings and insert bearings



Breakup by Application:

Electric Motor

Automobile

Under Water Equipment

Laboratory Equipment

Aerospace

Others

Electric motors represent the largest application segment, accounting for majority of the total global market. This can be accredited to several advantages offered by ceramic ball bearings, which include better acceleration capability, lower friction, improved wear-resistance and higher speed



Regional Insights:

United States

China

Europe

Japan

India

South East Asia

On the geographical front, the United States enjoys the leading position in the market since there is an increasing trend of rebounding productions of motor vehicles and a healthy fixed investment environment in the region



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of the leading players are:

AB SKF

NSK Ltd

NTN Corporation

Ortech Incorporated

CeramicSpeed

Shanghai Lily Bearing Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Boca Bearings, Inc

GMN Bearing USA Ltd

JTEKT Corporation

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global ceramic ball bearings market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global ceramic ball bearings market?

Which are the popular product types in the market?

What are the various application segments in the market?

What are the major raw materials in the market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global ceramic ball bearings market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global ceramic ball bearings market?

What is the structure of the global ceramic ball bearings market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global ceramic ball bearings market?

How are ceramic ball bearings manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Ball Bearings Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Size

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Global Ceramic Ball Bearings Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Market Breakup by Raw Material

6.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.6 Market Breakup by Application

6.7 Market Breakup by Region

6.8 Market Forecast

6.9 SWOT Analysis

6.9.1 Overview

6.9.2 Strengths

6.9.3 Weaknesses

6.9.4 Opportunities

6.9.5 Threats

6.10 Value Chain Analysis

6.10.1 Overview

6.10.2 Research and Development

6.10.3 Raw Material Procurement

6.10.4 Manufacturing

6.10.5 Marketing

6.10.6 Distribution

6.10.7 End-Use

6.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.11.1 Overview

6.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.11.4 Degree of Competition

6.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.11.6 Threat of Substitutes



7 Market Breakup by Raw Material

7.1 Zirconium Oxide

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Silicon Nitride

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Product Type

8.1 Hybrid Ceramic Ball Bearings

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Full Ceramic Ball Bearings

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Electric Motor

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Automobile

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Under Water Equipment

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Laboratory Equipment

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Aerospace

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 Ceramic Ball Bearing Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Raw Material Requirements

11.3 Detailed Process Flow

11.4 Various Types of Unit Operation Involved

11.5 Key Success and Risk Factors



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

12.3.1 AB SKF

12.3.2 NSK Ltd.

12.3.3 NTN Corporation

12.3.4 Ortech Incorporated

12.3.5 CeramicSpeed

12.3.6 Shanghai Lily Bearing Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

12.3.7 Boca Bearings, Inc.

12.3.8 GMN Bearing USA Ltd.

12.3.9 JTEKT Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p21u4x