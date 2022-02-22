Project of the Year Recipients Recognized at 2022 SYNLawn® Annual Conference

DALTON, Ga., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYNLawn®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America, recognized five recipients of the "Project of the Year" awards during an in-person ceremony at the 2022 SYNLawn Annual Conference in Destin, FL.

"Our distributors deliver impressive installations year after year," said George Neagle, executive vice president at SYNLawn. "This year's recipients of the Project of the Year awards are an exceptional example of those installations and further enforce our position of being the leader in the synthetic turf industry."

The winning projects that were recognized included synthetic turf designs across multiple categories, such as golf, specialty, commercial, residential, and recreational installations. These projects represent the best of SYNLawn synthetic grass across their regions.

The Project of the Year award winners recognized for their 2021 installation projects included:

Project of the Year - Commercial

Zona Rosa Shopping Center: SYNLawn Kansas City was recognized for its innovative 12,500-square-foot installation at the Zona Rosa Shopping Center. Angela Grego and her team used SYNTipede 343 to create an all-inclusive, versatile space for patrons to enjoy. The ADA-compliant design includes a splash pad for kids, amphitheater seating for adults, and turfed steps.

Project of the Year - Specialty

The Lincoln Center: Anastasia Phillips, owner of SYNLawn New York, and her team collaborated with award-winning designer Mimi Lien to create The GREEN, a temporary installation on the Josie Robertson Plaza at the iconic Lincoln Center. 21,800 square feet of USDA Bio-Based SYNAugustine 347 artificial grass was used to transform the park into a bright and vibrant space centered around the impressive Revson Fountain. The summertime installation provided a luxurious and relaxing outdoor space for locals and tourists to visit.

Project of the Year - Golf

Links at Windy Way Ranch: SYNLawn Colorado and owners Aaron and Nick Perea designed a showstopping, three-tier, nine-hole residential golf course. This unique installation realizes the dream of a Colorado native who first learned about SYNLawn through the Dave Pelz GreenMaker partnership. The design includes 4,500 square feet of classic pitch, 8,500 square feet of SYNBermuda 211, 4,500 square feet of SYNAugustine 347,288 square feet of Tee Strike, and 1,500 square feet of SYNPlay 48.

Project of the Year - Recreational

Liggett Trails Playground: Angela Grego, owner of SYNLawn Kansas City, and her team completed a recreational playground benefiting the students at Liggett Trails Early Education Center in Blue Springs, MO. Grego and her team have a decade-long relationship with the Blue Springs School District installing district playgrounds. Liggett Trails selected SYNLawn to create an ADA-compliant playground that integrated vibrant colors. The design features 7,875 square feet of SYNTipede 343, 4,020 square feet of Classic Putt, and 4,440 square feet of SYNPlay 60.

Project of the Year - Residential

Ranjan Residential with Putting Green: SYNLawn Central California completed a 10,000-square-foot residential yard complete with a seven-hole putting green. The large installation integrated 2,670 square feet of Precision Putt, 1,170 square feet of SYNAugustine 847, and 5,340 square feet of SYNPro 100. The final design comes complete with a three-tier, seven-hole, 3,400-square-foot putting green along the edge of the backyard.

ABOUT SYNLawnⓇ

SYNLawn® is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America and offers the greenest turf on Earth. As part of the SportGroup Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - Astroturf, Rekortan, APT and Laykold - delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's product offerings also include Calico Greens™, an upscale line of artificial wall displays. SYNLawn's turnkey network of 100 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives such as antimicrobials to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 200,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. We have a proprietary system with a large percentage of renewable content. From rooftops to road medians and rocket-launch viewing sites, SYNLawn has installed over 150 million square feet of U.S. soy-backed grass across 200,000 installations in the United States and 19 other countries since 2008. SYNLawn added more soy than ever to its products in 2021, which increased its use of U.S. soy by 10%. For more information, visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Caitlyn Moser

cmoser@syntheticturfresources.com

614-506-5851

