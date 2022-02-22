SFLMaven Reports Exceptional Weekly Sales Data, Topping $250k for the Seven Days Ended February 17

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is pleased to report results for the week ended Thursday, February 17, 2022.

In total, the Company logged $252k in total sales for the seven days ended February 17. $238k of those sales were recorded during the Company’s "Famous Thursday Night Auction" event to close the week.

The Thursday Night auction was highlighted by the sale of a heavy 18K gold extraordinary 20.72CTW VS1/F diamond cluster link bracelet for $11,761, a Platinum 7.50ct VS diamond eternity band ring for $6,800, and a Tiffany and Co Etoile platinum 2.90ct VS1-F eternity band ring for over $5,000.



Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven, commented, “Last Thursday night was another very strong result, bringing in just shy of $240k, which puts us at nearly $700k for the past three auctions. That said, gauging by the interest we already see, our upcoming auction slated for this Thursday night could be one of our best ever. I wouldn’t be surprised to see it north of $275k when the dust settles. We have some truly exquisite items up for grabs. I hope to see you there!”

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM) is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews along the way.

