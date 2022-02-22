Fogo de Chão to Open Second Virginia Location in Reston

RESTON, Va., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make culinary discoveries at every turn, announced today it has signed a lease agreement to open a location in Reston Town Center at 11915 Democracy Drive and will be positioned among world-class businesses and leading retail destinations. Slated to open in late 2022, the restaurant is Fogo’s second in northern Virginia and fourth in the Metro DC area, joined by locations in Tysons, North Bethesda, and Penn Quarter.



“We are proud of our brand’s rapid growth in recent years as we expand in new and existing cities, and credit that to our differentiated, experiential dining and broad guest appeal,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “We’ve been fortunate to be able to bring our experience to the Metro DC area for nearly 17 years, and we look forward to sharing the culinary art of churrasco with guests at Reston Town Center soon.”

Guests at Reston Town Center will be welcomed to a warm and timeless space featuring an open-air churrasco bar where guests can dine and watch gaucho chefs display the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher, prepare and grill different cuts of meat over an open flame. Simply seasoned, fire-roasted meats are the core of the Full Churrasco dining experience where guests can discover a variety of flavors ranging from premium filet mignon and bone-in cowboy ribeye; decadent beef ribs and lamb chops; and house specialties Picanha (prime cut of the top sirloin) and Fraldinha (bottom sirloin with strong marbling for robust flavor). A white Carrera Market Table will anchor the dining room and offer fresh and seasonal salads, exotic fruits, vegetables, superfoods, imported charcuterie and more.

The new restaurant will feature unique design aesthetics, including wood-beamed ceilings, modern chandeliers and a towering glass wine case displaying many of South America’s finest varietals. Dry aged meat lockers for in-house aging display indulgent cuts such as a 32 oz. long bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days for rich flavor. Fogo’s “next level” design concept includes an elevated bar experience for guests to enjoy all-day happy hour and relax with a craft cocktail, premium South American wine, whiskey, or bourbon. The Reston location will also offer Fogo To-Go and Offsite Catering so guests can enjoy Fogo in any space.

For more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, Bar Fogo Features including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

Media Contact:

FogoPR@icrinc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c404b13-144e-4a34-9d5c-e6e51edfc995

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a68191e1-1769-4bca-b131-29b6fec01647

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3327980b-c6db-47bb-bf87-19baf5ba133e