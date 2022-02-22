Trust Stamp Advances Innovative R&D with IP and Personnel Growth

Sliema, Malta, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI, Euronext Growth: AIID ID), a global provider of AI-powered, privacy-first trust and identity services used across multiple sectors, welcomes Prof. Reuben Farrugia to its team as Malta Research Director amidst ongoing investment in research and development alongside multiple patent filings in early 2022.

As an internationally recognized authority in biometrics with nearly two decades of experience in image processing and computer vision and over 70 international peer-reviewed publications, Prof. Farrugia brings deep expertise to the Trust Stamp team. He maintains active industry leadership as an Associate Professor at the University of Malta, National Contact for the European Association of Biometrics (EAB), and IIEE Senior Member, having previously served as General Chair to the IEEE International Workshop on Biometrics and Forensics.

Trust Stamp Chief Technology Officer Scott Francis comments: “Trust Stamp has established a strong research-oriented science team with experts in artificial intelligence, cryptography, and biometrics, whose global backgrounds and diverse experience have driven innovation as the basis for the Company’s rapid success over the last six years. Reuben is a valuable addition to our team with exceptional insight and a highly developed skillset in the field of biometrics.

Continuing momentum from our record success in 2021 and Nasdaq listing in January of this year, Trust Stamp looks forward to working with Reuben to further develop, patent, and deliver new technologies that accelerate secure financial and societal inclusion while growing long-term recurring revenue.”

Trust Stamp’s continued push to innovate transformative privacy-first solutions follows multiple patents applications filed in the beginning of 2022, and recently announced financial support from Malta Enterprise for their next-generation Medical QR Code solution that layers data privacy, protection, and portability to complement current and future digital health certificate programs using the Company’s advanced tokenization technology to enable user-controlled access to medical data both on and offline.

Protected by Trust Stamp’s comprehensive presentation attack detection capabilities, the innovation works across identity modalities including the Company’s own expanding range of biometric capture and analysis tools for facial, palm, and fingerprint biometrics, which are optimized for accurate authentication without sharing any biometric data, using just a mobile phone.

When coupled with the Company's core privacy-first technology that cryptographically transforms identifying information and leverages the resulting Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token (IT2) for privacy-first identity-proofing, this development poses notable implications in addressing global, cross-market demand for privacy, security, and accessibility in digital medical records systems.

With continued growth in European operations, Trust Stamp recently announced the appointment of Josh Allen as CEO of the Company’s Malta and Rwanda-based subsidiaries, highlighting a strategic focus on agile expansion of their customer base through continued investment into a robust portfolio of transformative, privacy-first identity and trust solutions. Celebrating this ongoing progress, Malta Minister for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development, Dr. Miriam Dalli visited Trust Stamp’s European R&D hub earlier this month.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in seven countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq: IDAI) and Euronext Growth in Dublin (Euronext Growth: AIID ID). Founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack, the company now employs over 100 people.

