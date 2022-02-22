Gulf Resources Provides Updates on its Business Operations

SHOUGUANG, China, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: GURE) ("Gulf Resources" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of bromine, crude salt and specialty chemical products in China today provides updates on its business operations.



Bromine & Crude Salt Facilities Reopening

On Dec. 27, 2021, Gulf Resources announced that the government of Shouguang City had ordered the closing of all bromine facilities during the period from December 28, 2021 to February 21, 2022. The Company believes the seasonal closure is part of governmental plan to curb winter air pollution and improve the efficiency of brine resources.

On February 21, 2022, Gulf Resources reopened its four operating bromine and crude salt facilities. It should take the Company 3-4 days to test its equipment and begin production. The Company expects production to quickly ramp up to the levels achieved prior to the shutdown.

Bromine prices continue remaining very strong. By the time of the shutdown, the price of bromine was RMB53,451. As of February 17, 2022, the price of bromine was RMB59,000 per tonne. (Pricing data from www.sunsirs.com.)

Update on Shouguang Yuxin Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. ( the “Yuxin Chemical”)

While the Company did not receive a formal notice from the government regarding the electricity needed for its Yuxin Chemical factory, discussions with the government have convinced management that the electricity restrictions are being eased. Accordingly, the Company has contacted its suppliers and will have the remainder of the equipment produced and delivered, so the Company can complete installation and begin testing and trial production.

