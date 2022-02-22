Cemtrex Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Brooklyn, NY, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP), a technology company driving innovation in Internet of Things (IoT), security, machine vision & artificial intelligence, and augmented & virtual reality, has reported its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2021.



Key First Quarter 2022 and Subsequent Highlights

Revenue increased 21% to $10.7 million compared to $8.8 million in Q1’21.

Regained compliance with Nasdaq Audit Committee composition requirements.

Appointed independent directors Chris Wagner, a technology expert in the video internet streaming industry, and Manpreet Singh, CFA, founder and Chief Investment Officer of Singh Capital Partners, to the Board of Directors.

Initiated a process with the Company’s board of directors to evaluate potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. A full range of strategic, operational and financial alternatives including the sale of one or more of the Company’s business units.

Second investment of $0.5 million into Masterpiece Studio (formerly MasterPieceVR), a developer of a professional desktop and VR application suite that offers 3D content creation tools, primarily for virtual reality and the Metaverse.

onXRP.com, a leading technology and content platform which provides user-driven innovation to the XRP Ledger (XRPL), and CXR, a subsidiary of Cemtrex, partnered to create a set of modular extensions that will help further develop the onXRP ecosystem.

Launched the SmartDesk Connect D, a new version that extends compatibility to more devices including most mid- to high-end laptops, Apple® M1 products and select Microsoft Surface® devices.

Bravo Strong has continued with the development of first VR game and expects a beta release of StarForceVR in Oculus Quest App Lab in CY22 Q1.

Presented at the Imperial Capital 2021 Security Investor Conference.

Management Commentary

Cemtrex Chairman and CEO, Saagar Govil, commented on the results: “Cemtrex has engaged in a series of acquisitions and investments over the last several years, executing on an aggressive growth strategy focused on building a leading multi-industry technology company. With a strong cash position and consecutive year-over-year revenue growth for our core business segments (industrial and security), management believes the current valuation does not reflect the sum of the parts for our Internet of Things (IoT), machine vision & artificial intelligence, and augmented & virtual reality segments. In conjunction with our new board appointments, Cemtrex has commenced a strategic review of our business units to determine a more focused approach and to unlock shareholder value through the potential sale of one of more of our business units. We expect to update shareholders more on this initiative in the coming months.”

“The first quarter of 2022 was highlighted by the development of key partnerships with technology companies in blockchain and VR and improving year over year revenues. We remained focused on our top line growth with investments in our sales and marketing program, ongoing research and development, and advancing our technology partnerships.”

“We continue to invest in opportunities that will rapidly expand our breadth as a company, with a recent follow-on investment in Masterpiece Studio, a developer of the most intuitive and powerful software for content creation using virtual reality. The ability to create 3D content easily and quickly is rapidly gaining in importance with the rise of the far more interactive and collaborative metaverse, and we are looking forward to further collaboration with the team.”

“Our recent partnership with OnXRP to create a set of modular extensions will help further develop XRPL NFT-supporting technology that strives to be the first of its kind on this Blockchain. With increasing market adoption around crypto economies - the metaverse, blockchain and NFTs are rapidly becoming the new internet, and these partnerships will enable us to be stay at the forefront of their evolution.”

“During the quarter we released an improved SmartDesk Connect product that allows users to use their own laptop instead of a built-in PC. As supply chain and delivery issues improve, we expect this advanced version will continue to resonate with customers seeking an all-in-one multiple monitor display and motorized sit-stand desk, powered by just a laptop.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 was $10.7 million and $8.8 million, respectively, an increase of 21%. This increase is mainly due to an improvement in economic conditions from the impact of the COVID-19 crisis during the same period last year. The Advanced Technologies segment revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2021, increased by 20% to $5.6 million, and the Industrial Services segment revenues for quarter increased by 21%, to $5.1 million.

Gross Profit for the first quarter of 2022 was $3.9 million, or 36% of revenues as compared to gross profit of $4.0 million, or 45% of revenues for the year ago period. Gross profit decreased due to increased cost of revenues and varied from product to product and from customer to customer.

Total operating expenses for three months ended December 31, 2021, were $7.9 million, compared to $6.1 million in the prior year’s quarter.

Operating activities for continuing operations used $4.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to using $1.1 million of cash for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $4.5 million, as compared to a net loss of $1.7 million in 2020. Net loss increased in the first quarter as compared to the same period last year primarily due to costs of revenues and operating expenses.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $10.3 million at December 31, 2021, as compared to $15.4 million at September 30, 2021.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) is a leading multi-industry technology company that is driving innovation in markets such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR), and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision (AI & CV) in a wide range of sectors, including consumer products, industrial manufacturing, digital applications, and intelligent security & surveillance systems. www.cemtrex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of an offering, gross proceeds from an offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Cemtrex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) December 31, September 30, Assets 2021 2021 Current assets Cash and equivalents $ 10,338,978 $ 15,426,976 Restricted cash 1,633,452 1,759,347 Short-term investments 14,960 14,981 Trade receivables, net 5,547,749 7,810,896 Trade receivables - related party 1,492,321 1,487,155 Inventory –net of allowance for inventory obsolescence 7,085,698 5,657,287 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,727,511 2,585,652 Total current assets 28,840,669 34,742,294 Property and equipment, net 6,736,871 6,738,944 Right-of-use assets 2,725,616 2,940,127 Goodwill 7,821,283 7,821,283 Other 697,624 697,240 Total Assets $ 46,822,063 $ 52,939,888 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,512,267 $ 4,235,002 Short-term liabilities 7,591,892 9,977,972 Lease liabilities - short-term 789,346 830,791 Deposits from customers 722,690 62,970 Accrued expenses 1,478,746 2,094,303 Deferred revenue 1,621,244 2,004,170 Accrued income taxes 323,371 448,194 Total current liabilities 16,039,556 19,653,402 Long-term liabilities Loans payable to bank 486,262 767,279 Long-term lease liabilities 1,936,270 2,017,408 Notes payable 2,400,000 2,350,000 Mortgage payable 2,232,812 2,257,785 Other long-term liabilities 750,905 839,171 Paycheck Protection Program Loans 60,700 1,032,200 Deferred Revenue - long-term 497,771 467,967 Total long-term liabilities 8,364,720 9,731,810 Total liabilities 24,404,276 29,385,212 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity Preferred stock , $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, Series 1, 3,000,000 shares authorized, 1,979,753 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 1,885,151 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 (liquidation value of $10 per share) 1,980 1,885 Series C, 100,000 shares authorized, 50,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 50 50 Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 23,673,210 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and 20,782,194 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 23,673 20,782 Additional paid-in capital 65,058,290 61,727,834 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (46,386,013 ) (41,908,062 ) Treasury stock at cost (148,291 ) (148,291 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,955,944 2,896,452 Total Cemtrex stockholders' equity 21,505,633 22,590,650 Non-controlling interest 912,154 964,026 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 46,822,063 $ 52,939,888



Cemtrex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Revenues $ 10,672,489 $ 8,836,076 Cost of revenues 6,803,295 4,830,606 Gross profit 3,869,194 4,005,470 Operating expenses General and administrative 6,612,004 5,417,196 Research and development 1,311,713 634,225 Total operating expenses 7,923,717 6,051,421 Operating income/(loss) (4,054,523 ) (2,045,951 ) Other income/(expense) Other income/(expense) 930,169 950,988 Interest Expense (1,405,469 ) (608,941 ) Total other income/(expense), net (475,300 ) 342,047 Net loss before income taxes (4,529,823 ) (1,703,904 ) Income tax benefit/(expense) - (28,954 ) Net income/(loss) (4,529,823 ) (1,732,858 ) Less income/(loss) in noncontrolling interest (51,872 ) (40,247 ) Net income/(loss) attributable to Cemtrex, Inc. shareholders $ (4,477,951 ) $ (1,692,611 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss) Net income/(loss) $ (4,529,823 ) $ (1,732,858 ) Foreign currency translation gain/(loss) 59,492 37,864 Comprehensive income/(loss) (4,470,331 ) (1,694,994 ) Less comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 51,872 (40,247 ) Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Cemtrex, Inc. shareholders $ (4,522,203 ) $ (1,654,747 ) Income/(loss) Per Share-Basic $ (0.20 ) $ (0.09 ) Income/(loss) Per Share-Diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted Average Number of Shares-Basic 22,713,683 17,842,664 Weighted Average Number of Shares-Diluted 22,713,683 17,842,664

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)