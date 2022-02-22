PFS Continues Western Expansion with Second Fulfillment Center in Las Vegas Area

ALLEN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFS (NASDAQ: PFSW), a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider, is opening a second fulfillment center in North Las Vegas, NV, in close proximity to its existing facility in the Las Vegas area. With this new facility, PFS’ North American fulfillment center footprint has now expanded to eight facilities. PFS also operates two fulfillment centers in Europe.



Following the announcement of its first facility opening in the Las Vegas area in 2021, PFS received strong interest from existing clients to quickly add a western node to their fulfillment operations. As a result, this fulfillment center reached capacity just before the holiday peak season and is comprised of ten unique branded fulfillment operations.

The new fulfillment center is scheduled to open in Q2 2022 and is estimated to bring up to 300 full-time, part-time, and seasonal jobs to the local market by the end of 2022. PFS plans to use the additional capacity for new client opportunities as well as to further enable growth opportunities with existing clients via a multi-node fulfillment strategy. There are also plans to add contact center training environments within the building to provide in-person training for new employees.

“Client response to our western expansion last year was tremendous and resulted in our first Las Vegas fulfillment center reaching capacity within six months,” commented Zach Thomann, Chief Operating Officer of PFSweb. “After a strong performance during our recent peak season, we are excited to open a second facility in the area. Continued fulfillment center expansion is key to our long-term strategy of providing a distributed order fulfillment model for clients. Increased capacity, customer demand for shorter shipping times and the desire to put inventory closer to their customers are the driving forces behind our clients’ desire for a multi-node fulfillment operation. Our additional footprint in the western region will help our clients achieve these objectives for years to come.”

About PFS

PFS, the business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider. We facilitate each operational step of an eCommerce order in support of DTC and B2B retail brands and specialize in health & beauty, fashion & apparel, jewelry, and consumer packaged goods. Our scalable solutions support customized pick/pack/ship services that deliver on brand ethos with each order. A proven order management platform, as well as high-touch customer care, reinforce our operation. With 20+ years as an industry leader, PFS is the BPO of choice for brand-centric companies and household brand names, such as L’Oréal USA, Champion, Pandora, Shiseido Americas, Kendra Scott, the United States Mint, and many more. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfscommerce.com or ir.pfsweb.com for investor information.

