Teladoc Health Releases Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

PURCHASE, NY, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, today published its annual corporate social responsibility (CSR) report. The report highlights the company’s commitment to taking care of people, building trust, operating responsibly, and having a positive impact on the global community. Teladoc Health has continued to ramp up CSR efforts globally as the world enters year three of the COVID-19 pandemic and faces ongoing economic and sociopolitical stress.



“Teladoc Health remains committed to keeping our promises to the communities we serve and taking on new initiatives to extend our positive impact,” said Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer of Teladoc Health. “This year’s report highlights our progress and priorities for living our values and doing what’s right.”

Through its inaugural CSR report detailing its 2020 efforts, Teladoc Health set an industry precedent by making an ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility, transparency, and reporting. Accomplishments for 2021 and 2022 priorities highlighted within this year’s report provide an outline of Teladoc Health’s commitment to positively impacting society.

Key highlights from this year’s report include:

Increasing employee diversity : Approximately 53 percent of Teladoc Health new hires in the U.S. identified as racial minorities in 2021, and the organization is committed to increasing diversity within its leadership by 10 percent in 2022.

: Approximately 53 percent of Teladoc Health new hires in the U.S. identified as racial minorities in 2021, and the organization is committed to increasing diversity within its leadership by 10 percent in 2022. Advancing greater health equity and creating increased access to healthcare: Teladoc Health is investing in enhancing the delivery of culturally aware care and reducing barriers to access – from making care available in more languages and hiring more diverse providers and coaches, to expanding the breadth of demographic and ethnographic data it collects to better understand the factors driving disparities in health outcomes.

Teladoc Health is investing in enhancing the delivery of culturally aware care and reducing barriers to access – from making care available in more languages and hiring more diverse providers and coaches, to expanding the breadth of demographic and ethnographic data it collects to better understand the factors driving disparities in health outcomes. Assisting communities impacted by climate change : Teladoc Health continues to offer 24/7 free access to select communities impacted by natural disasters and other effects of climate change. In 2021, this included response efforts in 18 states.

: Teladoc Health continues to offer 24/7 free access to select communities impacted by natural disasters and other effects of climate change. In 2021, this included response efforts in 18 states. Giving back, together: Teladoc Health set out to advance positive social change in the community by volunteering a collective 10,000 hours around the globe in 2021. Their global team embraced this goal—and exceeded it by clocking more than 12,000 hours for their own personal charitable work and established a new goal to exceed 15,000 hours together in 2022.

“We embrace the opportunity and the responsibility to advance health equity, using our leadership platform and our resources to help expand equitable access to care," said Stephany Verstraete, chief marketing officer of Teladoc Health. "As reflected in this year's report, we remain committed to growing these investments in 2022, and working together to accelerate a future in which all people feel seen, heard and understood relative to their healthcare needs."

